Influencer accuses Thomaz Costa of transphobia

Actor and influencer Thomaz Costa was barely confirmed as a participant in “A Fazenda 2022” (Record TV) and his name has already been involved in a controversy. Influencer Sophia Barclay accused the new pawn of transphobia.

“Second year in which ‘A Fazenda’ features an ‘ex-contatinho’ of mine in the [risos]now you will see the real Thomaz Costas, transphobic,” Barclay wrote on Twitter.

According to the influencer, Thomaz demanded a confidentiality agreement to relate to her.

“Just to remind you: I’m the victim here, okay? As always, it’s the victim’s fault. The guy wanted to eat me and when he found out about my sexuality, he wanted to put in a confidentiality agreement because for him ‘getting trans is shameful’. Aff, transphobic yes”.

In a comment on the Gossip do Dia Instagram profile, Sophia said that she was deceived by the actor, who promised “love and a million things”, but changed when she learned of her transsexuality.

“When he found out about my sexuality, he said he couldn’t go out with ‘traveco’, but if I made a contract of silence, he could eat me!”, exposed the influencer.

splash contacted Thomaz Costa’s advice and is waiting. The text will be updated as soon as there is a return.

Thomaz Costa in “The Farm 2022”

He debuted on TV in 2012 as Daniel in the remake of “Carousel” (SBT). At that time, he dated fellow actress and colleague Larissa Manoela. The two broke up after a few months, they got back together, but the relationship ended permanently in 2017.

Asked at the Record press conference about being remembered by his ex, Thomas was short in the answer: “I dated her, I will forever be her ex”, he said.

Christianity

The 22-year-old has a complicated relationship with OnlyFans: he once joined the adult content platform, but left because he converted to Christianity and to “find the right woman”.

In one of his most controversial episodes, the actor was even caught by the police for recording a sex with a friend in the car.

Despite being “in Jesus”, as he said in the interview, Thomas says that the public will see the Thomas whatever comes your way. “You will see the Thomas what happens to me. every hour I I am one, but today I am in Jesus and that is what I want to show”.

He still guarantees he’s single and doesn’t rule out moving the duvet. “Anything can happen, but I don’t know.” The actor, who has participated in “Ilha Record” (TV Record) last year, counts on this experience to do well in “A Fazenda 14”.

I took some of my luggage from the island, I I Think the experience with reality is what counts the most in another reality […] I think that’s what will count the most. I I Think no preparation could change, and even if it did, the character lasts very little time in a reality show following 24 hours. Thomas Coast

Presented by Adriane Galisteu, “A Fazenda 2022”, 14th edition of the reality showstarts on the 13th of September.

