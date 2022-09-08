Inter Milan 0 x 2 Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Bayern Munich dominated this afternoon (7) and beat Internazionale Milan 2-0 at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. It was a victory of much superiority, with goals from Leroy Sané and D’Ambrosio, which marked the debut of both teams in the group stage of the Champions League.

With three points on their debut, Bayern take the lead together with Barcelona in what is considered the group of death in this edition of the Champions – Barça thrashed Viktoria Plzen. The current German champions now face Stuttgart on Saturday (10), the same day that Inter faces Torino in the Italian Championship. Next week is another round of the Champions League.

The best: Leroy Sané is the highlight

Bayern’s number 10 scored the first goal with a lot of category, dominating Kimmich’s throw and dribbling the Inter goalkeeper. In the second goal, he scored with Coman inside the area and would assist Sadio Mané if the opponent had not appeared in the middle of the way to make a counter. Sané hit almost everything he tried and was the name of the game in a gala offensive performance by Bayern, who finished 20 times and 11 of them in the direction of the goal.

Bayern dominates from an early age

The German team went up at the start and forced Onana to work hard in the first few minutes. The first two kicks were from Kimmich, in consecutive moves, then Coman tried a touch over the top and exaggerated the force, and Thomas Muller hit a masque for the Cameroonian goalkeeper’s new save. All this in eight minutes. In the meantime, Inter only arrived once, with Lautaro Martínez, but with less danger.

Inter can’t escape the pressure

The home team survived the first few minutes, but could not come out from behind. After some respite, he was again bombarded by Bayern with consecutive chances. There were two saves in a row by Onana in shots by Muller, but the third time he couldn’t avoid the goal: Kimmich found Sané with a beautiful shot, and the German made the first dribbling the goalkeeper, in the 24th minute.

Bayern is superior and makes the second

Image: Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images

Inter even had the first chance of the second half, but defender D’Ambrosio sent it out. After 15 minutes of some balance, Bayern returned to give the cards and almost extended in what would be a failure of Onana. There was no need, because in the next play Sané and Coman combined for a beautiful table before D’Ambrosio’s own goal, the second of the Germans, in the 20th minute. From then on, it was enough to rotate the ball and cool down Inter, who did not find the strength to react.

