Inter training: Mano reveals happiness with Felipão’s classification in the Libertadores final | International

Time to work is an ally of Mano Menezes. In a good phase, Inter intensified the preparation to face Cuiabá in the sunny afternoon of this Wednesday. There was no team definition. The coach revealed satisfaction with Felipão’s classification for the Libertadores final in an informal chat with the press.

During the warm-up work of the cast, the commander took a few minutes to chat in a relaxed way with the journalists present. Among the agendas, the celebrated classification of Felipão for another Libertadores final and stories of gaucho football.

Athletico drew with Palmeiras, on Tuesday night, at Allianz Parque, and qualified for the decision, as they had won 1-0 at Arena da Baixada. Felipão disputes his fourth final of the competition.

1 of 3 Mano Menezes in Inter training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli Mano Menezes in Inter training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

The training with the ball at the CT of Parque Gigante had all the athletes, divided into four groups, with no indication of a lineup. The medical department is empty. In a reduced field, the activity was intense and prioritized the technical part.

Mano will have two more days to tactically prepare the team. The trend is for Alan Patrick to replace De Pena, suspended for three yellow cards.

The likely team has Daniel; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Gabriel, Johnny, Maurício, Alan Patrick and Wanderson; German.

Mikael may be the novelty among those related to the game on Saturday, at 16:30, in Beira-Rio. The presence of the center forward gains strength as Cuiabá has been acting with a line of five defenders, three defenders and two sides.

2 of 3 Inter group in training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli Inter group in training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

Taison, who was on the field for nine minutes in the last four games, normally follows the training routine and tries to convince Mano Menezes on a daily basis to regain space. After misunderstandings with Vasco, striker Gustavo Maia resumed activities at CT.

The schedule for Wednesday had to be changed due to the September 7 parade. Before scheduled for the morning, the training took place in the afternoon. The next moves will have closed doors.

In fourth place, Colorado faces Cuiabá, 16th, on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, in Beira-Rio, with good chances of taking the second place in the Brasileirão. The distance to the leader Palmeiras is eight points.

3 of 3 Dog invades the field in Inter training — Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli Dog invades the field in Inter training – Photo: Bruno Ravazzolli

