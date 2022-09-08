iOS 16 gets a release date; know if your iPhone will update | Operational systems

iOS 16 finally got a release date: it will be next Monday, September 12th. The date was confirmed by Apple’s official support profile on Twitter this Wednesday (7). Among the main novelties of Apple’s new operating system are new possibilities to customize the lock screen, including more clocks, fonts and color palettes, and more security functions for the smartphone. The update will be available for compatible phones less than a week after the launch of the new iPhone 14, successor to the iPhone 13 (learn all about it here). Next, learn what to expect from the new iOS 16 and if your phone will update.

2 of 2 Check out all the new features that come with the iOS update to version 16 — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo Check out all the new features that come with the iOS update to version 16 — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

Some of the most useful new features in iOS 16 are the new gallery functions, which include a password lock for hidden albums and the ability to save edits to reapply them to multiple photos in a simpler way. In addition, Live Text also expands its usability range on the new iOS, with a feature that identifies elements in images to then quickly cut them and transform them into stickers.

Also, the new iPhone operating system will also have more possibilities for customizing the lock screen, including new fonts, color palettes and clocks. Notifications will also change in the new iOS: they will now appear from bottom to top, in a more intuitive way than in iOS 15.

Two other very interesting features available in iOS 16 are Safety Check, which allows the user to find out which contacts have access to their location, and Lockdown Mode, which will work as an advanced security mode. It is aimed at people who are potential victims of advanced hacking cyberattacks, such as journalists, activists and politicians.

The operating system, in addition to general functions, also has specific mechanisms for the iPhone 14 Pro. This is because the advanced model of Apple’s new cell phone, more than just having a display with always on technology, has a dynamic notch, which varies in size according to what happens on the screen. See here for more news about iOS 16.

This new iOS will retire the iPhone 7, which will not be able to update to the latest version of the operating system. With this, only models from the iPhone 8 will be able to enjoy the new features brought by iOS 16. Check here the complete list of generations of the iPhone that will make the update.