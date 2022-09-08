SEE MORE: Apple introduces new iPhone 14, watches and headset

The price reduction on the three versions of the iPhone 13 is R$ 1,100. The iPhones 13 mini were R$900 cheaper. The iPhone 12 versions have a R$ 800 discount. See the list below in detail:

New iPhone prices Model old price new price iPhone 13 (128GB) BRL 7,599 BRL 6,499 iPhone 13 (256GB) BRL 8,599 BRL 7,499 iPhone 13 (512GB) BRL 10,599 BRL 9,499 iPhone 13 mini (128GB) BRL 6,599 BRL 5,699 iPhone 13 mini (256GB) BRL 7,599 BRL 6,699 iPhone 13 mini (512GB) BRL 9,599 BRL 8,699 iPhone 12 (64GB) BRL 6,499 BRL 5,699 iPhone 12 (128GB) BRL 6,999 BRL 6,199 iPhone 12 (256GB) BRL 7,999 BRL 7,199

Versions prior to iPhone 12 are no longer sold on the Apple website. Within this range, the mini, Pro and Pro Max devices are also no longer available for virtual purchases.

The company’s virtual page also indicates that the iPhone 13 Pro will no longer be sold on Apple’s online store, as it is priced the same as version 14. When searching for this option, the user will see that they can only buy the model in physical stores.

There was also a reduction in the value of AirPods. One of the main news came for the 2nd generation, which won the new H2 chip and promises better external noise cancellation.

See the new values ​​in the table below:

New AirPods pricing Model old price new price 2nd generation AirPods BRL 1,555 BRL 1,399 3rd generation AirPods BRL 2,261 BRL 1,899 AirPods Pro BRL 2,826 BRL 2,599 AirPods Max BRL 6,590 BRL 6,590

Apple has already released the prices of the iPhone 14 models in Brazil. The cheapest in the lineup is the 128GB iPhone 14, which will retail for R$9,499.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the company’s most advanced cell phone, will sell for up to BRL 15,499 in the version with 1 TB of storage.

Apple reveals the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: