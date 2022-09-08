iPhone 14: Apple introduces new cell phones, watches and headphones; see prices in Brazil | Technology

Apple held this Wednesday (7) an event in California (USA) to present the new iPhones 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max . The company also took the opportunity to officialize the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the AirPods Pro 2 headphones.

With new releases, Apple lowers prices of old iPhones; check out

iPhone 14: BRL 7,599

BRL 7,599 iPhone 14 Plus: BRL 8,599

BRL 8,599 iPhone 14 Pro: BRL 9499

BRL 9499 iPhone 14 Pro Max: BRL 10,499

BRL 10,499 Apple Watch SE: BRL 3,399

BRL 3,399 Apple Watch Series 8: BRL 5,299

BRL 5,299 Apple Watch Ultra: BRL 10,299

BRL 10,299 AirPods Pro (2nd generation): BRL 2,599

Apple introduced the new generation of iPhones. The mini variant has been discontinued, and this time the company has announced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens respectively.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus — Photo: Playback/Apple

Both were equipped with the A15 Bionic processor (from the iPhone 13) and follow the same visual language as the 2021 model, with two cameras arranged diagonally and a notch (notch) on the front.

The serious accident detector is a novelty that the company has implemented in the current generation of iPhones. Upon identifying a car crash, the smartphone will automatically trigger first responders and user emergency contacts. The functionality is also available on new Apple Watches.

In the United States, they will retail for $799 and $899.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, finally, gained a reduced notch (in pill format) and that now interacts with the 6.1 and 6.7-inch screen, respectively. The look, however, remains similar to that of the 13 Pro, from 2021.

iPhone 14 Pro — Photo: Playback/Apple

Apple has implemented Always On Display mode to display widgets and other information on the lock screen, a feature already known to Android users for a long time.

Still for the Pro models, the main camera can produce 48 megapixel images. Until then, all iPhones only output 12 megapixel images.

The four models can now operate via satellite communication for emergencies. With this, it will be possible to call for help even without an operator signal.

The Pro is launching for $999, while the Pro Max will retail for $1,999.

Apple Watch Series 8, SE and Watch Ultra

The new Apple Watch Series 8 has a very similar design to its predecessor (Series 7) and the temperature sensor is the main novelty for this year.

The technology can monitor the user’s temperature every five seconds, including during the night’s sleep. The Series 8 comes in two versions, one with GPS, for $399, and one with GPS and Cellular, for $499.

Apple Watch Series 8 — Photo: Playback/Apple

A new version of the Apple Watch SE, the most basic model in the line, was also revealed. It brings the same sensors as the Series 8 and, according to Apple, it is 20% faster than the previous model.

The company also unveiled the Apple Watch Ultra, a more complete and robust smartwatch designed for athletes. The device has a larger screen, action button on the side and has a battery life of up to 60 hours. It will retail for $799 in the United States.

The first AirPods Pro were released in 2019 and Apple hasn’t updated the devices since. At today’s event, they presented the second generation, with a new H2 chip, with the promise of improvements in active noise cancellation. It will retail for $249.

This report is being updated.

