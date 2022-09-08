iPhone 14: Steve Jobs’ daughter jokes about cell phone changes

Last Wednesday (09), Apple held its long-awaited event to reveal news about the iPhone 14 line, as well as the new AirPods and Apple Watch. While many were happy with the changes brought by the new generation of iPhone, Eve Jobs, daughter of the legendary Steve Jobs, founder of Apple, didn’t seem too impressed, which caused her to satirize the lack of big changes regarding the iPhone 13 line. .

















Eve Jobs posted a story on her Instagram where an elderly man shows off a shirt he just won and it’s identical to the one he’s already wearing. The photo came with the phrase “Me, switching from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today”. Steve Jobs’ daughter wasn’t the only one who pointed out the similarities between the new line and the old one. Many users on social media also posted many memes satirizing Apple’s announcement.

Despite the visual similarities, we cannot fail to point out that the iPhone 14 Pro comes with some very interesting changes, such as the new notch on the screen and the rear camera set with a 48 MP main sensor. What do you think of Jobs’ daughter’s acid comment about the launch? Would her father also have this same thought about the current course of the company?

