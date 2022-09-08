iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: find out what changes in price and data sheet | Cell

The iPhone 14 was presented with a look very similar to the predecessor iPhone 13, from 2021. The cell phones have several similarities, such as high processing capacity, 5G internet and wireless charging. Some features, however, are different – ​​this is the case with camera features and the accident detection function, for example. Check out, in the lines below, what are the similarities and differences between Apple smartphones.

It is worth mentioning that the iPhone 13 (128 GB) was announced in Brazil for R$7,599, but fell by more than R$1,000 after the launch of the new generation, according to Apple’s official store. On Amazon, the model is found for R$ 5,129, in six color options. The iPhone 14 was presented in the national market with a suggested value of R$ 7,599, for the 128 GB version of internal storage. For now, the start date for sales is not known.

The screen of the iPhone 14 has not gained any improvement over the iPhone 13. This means that both panels are 6.1 inches and work with the so-called Super Retina XDR OLED. The resolution follows Full HD+ (1170 x 2532 pixels), which gives a rate of 460 pixels per inch. The technical specifications released by Apple also mention that the displays reach 800 nits of brightness, with a maximum peak of 1,200 nits.

2 of 9 The iPhone 14 screen is the same as the iPhone 13 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 14 screen is the same as on iPhone 13 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

3 of 9 Red iPhone 13 screen — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Red iPhone 13 screen — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Dolby Vision and HDR10 are examples of technologies that are part of both iPhones. Together, the two features promise to deliver greater color fidelity in content reproduction.

In terms of design, little has changed. When placed side by side, considerable effort is required to distinguish which is which. The dimensions are almost the same, but the iPhone 14 is 0.1 mm thicker and two grams lighter – which does not translate into noticeable differences in the user’s hand. Although similar, the iPhone 14 does not fit in the case of the iPhone 13.

Both devices are constructed of metal and glass and share the same protection technologies, the Ceramic Shield that prevents scratches and scratches and the IP68 certification. The latter guarantees, according to the Apple website, resistance to fresh water at a maximum depth of six meters for up to 30 minutes.

4 of 9 iPhone 14 features dual camera on the back — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 14 has dual camera on the back — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 deliver a set of dual cameras on the back. The resolution is the same on both models, but the iPhone 14 is now able to see a little better in the dark, thanks to the larger lens aperture.

The iPhone 13 camera set is as follows:

12 MP main (f/1.6)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4)

12 MP front camera (f/2.2)

5 of 9 iPhone 13 Cameras — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 13 cameras — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The iPhone 14 camera set looks like this:

12 MP main (f/1.5)

12MP Ultra Wide (f/2.4)

12 MP front camera (f/1.9)

In this part, it is worth highlighting the front camera of the new iPhone 14, which has gained a significant leap. The lens got bigger and, according to the manufacturer, the sensor gained a 38% improvement in low-light capture in photos and videos, compared to the iPhone 13. Not only that, but also Apple’s newest cell phone the autofocus function on the selfie camera.

Apple also promises 2x faster capture on the iPhone 14 in low light conditions, as well as a 49% improvement in capture in low light compared to the iPhone 13.

In terms of videos, both reach 4K resolution (up to 60 frames per second) and have similar features, such as Cinema Mode, which blurs the background of people and objects for a more professional look. However, the iPhone 14 has a new feature: Action Mode. The new feature combines the existing optical image stabilizer with software to deliver videos that are even smoother and with less “shake” than the iPhone 13 and other siblings from previous years.

performance and storage

Apple decided not to put the new A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14. In this way, both devices have the A15 Bionic processor, with a six-core CPU (two high-performance and four energy-efficient). The change came in the GPU, which gained an extra core in the new generation.

6 of 9 iPhone 13 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 13 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Although Apple does not disclose the amount of RAM in its smartphones, benchmark tests reveal that the iPhone 13 is equipped with 4 GB. The iPhone 14 now has 6 GB of RAM, a 50% jump that should ensure better multitasking. In practical use, both products deliver high speed and are capable of running any heavy application or game on the App Store well.

Both are sold in three versions: 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB, all without a memory card slot.

7 of 9 iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 support fast charging; Apple promises greater energy autonomy on the iPhone 14 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 support fast charging; Apple promises greater energy autonomy on the iPhone 14 — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Apple also does not reveal the mAh capacity of the iPhones battery, but it is estimated that the iPhone 13 has a 3,240 mAh cell. The Cupertino giant promises 20 hours of video playback on the iPhone 14, against 19 hours on the iPhone 13. Regarding charging, the two phones are compatible with 20 W fast charging. With this, it is possible to take the battery of the models from zero to 50% in 30 minutes.

The wireless charging feature of up to 15W via MagSafe and Qi is also present in both generations. It is worth remembering that Apple, until the closing of this article, does not sell any of the two products with the charger in the box, despite pressure from the Brazilian government.

8 of 9 iOS 16 is the newest update of Apple’s operating system for cell phones — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo iOS 16 is the newest update of Apple’s operating system for cell phones — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

The iPhone 14 debuted the new iOS 16. Anyone who buys the iPhone 13 will also be able to enjoy the new version. Among the system’s novelties, there are improved features in the security part, the possibility of finding duplicate photos and videos to delete from the gallery and new options for customizing the lock screen.

The additional functions change little between the two tops of the line. Both phones support 5G internet and NFC. Therefore, both can make payment by approximation. Face ID supports face unlocking even if the user wears protective masks.

9 of 9 iPhone 14 at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, USA — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo iPhone 14 at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, USA — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The iPhone 14 has Bluetooth 5.3, which is faster than the iPhone 13’s Bluetooth 5.0. Another feature that the new model has gained is Accident Detection. Now, the smartphone can identify, for example, if the user has been in a car accident to notify local emergency services.

Cell phones in the iPhone 14 lineup also bring emergency access to satellites. With this, users can call for help in dangerous situations. iOS will help the person send short messages with distress calls, as well as help the person point the smartphone directly at a satellite. Initially the service will be released in the United States and Canada and there is no information on when it will arrive in Brazil.

Price and colors available

The simplest version of the iPhone 13, with 128 GB of internal storage, was announced in Brazil for R$7,599, but fell by more than R$1,000 after the launch of the new generation. On Amazon, the model is found for R$ 5,129. There are six colors available: green, pink, blue, midnight, stellar and red.

The iPhone 14 was presented in the national market with a suggested value of R$ 7,599, for the 128 GB version. It is worth mentioning that the model still has a Plus version, which offers a larger 6.7-inch screen, as well as longer battery life. Color options are: blue, purple, midnight, stellar and red.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Specifications iPhone 13 iPhone 14 Launch september 2021 September launch price from BRL 7,599 from BRL 7,599 Current price from BRL 5,129 from BRL 7,599 Screen 6.1 inches 6.2 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels) Full HD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels) Processor A15 Bionic A15 Bionic RAM memory 4GB (unofficial estimate) 6 GB (unofficial estimate Storage 128, 256 or 512 GB 128, 256 or 512 GB Memory card no support no support Back camera dual, 12 and 12 MP dual, 12 and 12 MP Frontal camera 12 MP 12 MP Operational system iOS 15, with update to iOS 16 iOS 16 Drums 3,240 mAh (unofficial estimate) uninformed Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm; 174 grams 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm; 172 grams Colors red, white, black, blue and pink blue, purple, black, white and red

With information from Apple and GSM Arena