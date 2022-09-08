Ipiranga Museum is open from this Thursday to the general public | Sao Paulo

After nine years closed for visitation, the Ipiranga Museum reopens to the general public from this Thursday (8). The visit is free until the 6th of November, but it is necessary to schedule through the website.

The reopening is part of the celebrations of the Bicentennial of Independence of Brazil, which will have a wide schedule of events throughout the week in São Paulo. (check here).

On Tuesday, the museum was reopened for guests, in an official ceremony. On the Independence holiday, the visit was only allowed to a group of 200 students from public and professional schools who worked on the renovation.

Restricted public visits the Ipiranga Museum in São Paulo on September 7 — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

In the late afternoon, Criolo, Fafá de Belém, Margareth Menezes and Juliette, among other artists, sang for the crowd in a show at Parque da Independência.

The event also had 200 drones forming images such as the map of Brazil and the globe at the reopening of the Ipiranga Museum.

The work had a total cost of R$ 235 million, funded by the Culture Incentive Law, by private investments without tax incentives and also by public contributions made by the state and federal governments.

People take over Parque da Independência to commemorate the Bicentennial of Independence; in the background, the Ipiranga Museum — Photo: Rodrigo Rodrigues/g1

Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

On September 1st, the g1 took a tour of the space after the museum went through the largest public work in the area of ​​culture in the last three years with restoration, modernization and expansion of the historic building.

Upon entering the museum, it is possible to observe the interactivity in all the rooms. Screens were placed with historical explanations and also objects that the public could touch.

In all objects there is braille and there are sign language interpreters in the videos shown on the screens.

Fountain in the garden of the Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

A concern of the museum in the last 30 years was to exhibit not only objects of the elite, but of workers – shown in the first two rooms, which explain the history of the museum.

In the main hall, where the large painting “Independência ou Morte” by Pedro Américo is located, the big difference is an interactive canvas that explains how the work was made and inspired by another in Europe, explaining that it was not a copy.

The video has a regressive time for the visitor to look at the work and then see the inspirations made.

Interactive screen at the Ipiranga Museum — Photo: Paola Patriarca/g1

Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo, is presented days before its reopening to the public. The g1 went on a space tour this Thursday (1st) — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

There are more than 3,000 objects from the collection that have undergone restoration. Among them are 122 paintings and two large scale models, one from the museum and the other from the city of São Paulo.

In total, the collection of the Ipiranga Museum has 450,000 items and documents.

Garden of the Ipiranga Museum, in São Paulo, days before the reopening to the public and the celebration of the bicentennial of Independence — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

The work was carried out on two major fronts: restoration of the Monument-Building and construction of an expansion building.

In the restoration of the Monument-Building, repairs were carried out in all the details of the refined architecture, including the 7,600m² of the facades, which for the first time underwent cleaning, stripping, recovery of ornaments, application of mortar, treatment of cracks and, finally, , the painting.

To paint, a mineral paint was used (developed especially for the Museum) that allows the exchange of humidity between the lime building and the environment.

A stratigraphic study, the branch of geology that studies rock layers, and the stripping process also made it possible to recover the original color of the 19th century building. Ceilings and interior walls received similar treatment.

Details of the Ipiranga Museum, in the South Zone of SP — Photo: Paola Patriarca/g1

As part of the expansion, an excavation was carried out in front of the building, in the esplanade area, which removed 35,000 cubic meters of earth, which is equivalent to the capacity of 2,000 trucks. With the new space of 6,800m², the Museum doubled in size.

The expansion houses a new entrance integrated to the French Garden, as well as a ticket office, café, shop, auditorium for 200 people, spaces and rooms for educational services and a large room for temporary exhibitions.

For the first time in the museum’s history, the institution will be able to receive collections from other institutions, including international ones, thanks to the installation of air conditioning.