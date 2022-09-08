Irma activates ‘cramulhona mode’, predicts two deaths and is terrified; José Leôncio is one of the victims of fate

The sequel is scheduled to air next Thursday (15), according to information from the website “NaTelinha”

In “wetland“, the arrival of Solano (Rafa Sieg) will further agitate the plot. After shooting José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) and leaving the former truck driver between life and death, the gunman hired by tenorio (Murilo Benício) will assassinate Roberto (Cauê Campos), one of the land grabbers’ heirs. Sister (Camila Morgado), by the way, will feel the approach of tragedies.

According to information released by the website “NaTelinha”, the daughter of Mariana (Selma Egrei) will activate ‘cramulhona mode’ and predict two deaths. The redhead, who is pregnant with Trinity (Gabriel Sater), will be frightened by the “prophecy”. The sequence should air next Thursday (15).

Who dies in the final stretch of “Pantanal”?

After the hired killer takes Robs’ life and blames an anaconda, Tenório will die in the final stretch of the novel adapted by Bruno Luperi. the companion of zuleica (Aline Borges) will come to castrate Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), but later falls victim to the pawn’s spear.

José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will also leave for the beyond. the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will suffer a massive heart attack and will finally be able to see the old man from the river (Osmar Prado). Madeleine’s ex-husband (Karine Teles) will even take the place of nature’s protector.