Is there a city with free buses in Brazil? Marica has zero tariff

For the economist and executive coordinator of Casa Fluminense (a space for the collective construction of public policies and actions in the state of Rio de Janeiro) Vitor Mihessen, the experience of Maricá can and should be reproduced in other municipalities in the state. He recalls the 2020 Inequality Map, a survey that shows the weight of public transport fares in the monthly family budget of residents of the outskirts of the state of Rio.

In these places, more than a third of income is committed to bus tickets.” Zeroing this cost for the population is important to free up this monthly money for priority items such as food, since in the country transport exceeds consumption expenditure with food”.

In 2015, Constitutional Amendment 90/15 was enacted, which guaranteed transport as a social right, but in the Penal Code the story is different. Article from 1940 determines that anyone who enters transport without having the resources to pay may be sentenced to two months’ detention or a fine.

Vitor Mihessen believes that the success of the Unified Health System (SUS) in guaranteeing the right to health is a great example for urban mobility. Even more than transport is a means to access other rights also guaranteed in the constitution, such as health, education and leisure. ”A single transport system is a projection that is made as an alternative to this marketing aspect. The ideal would be to create a single transport system with the governance structure of the SUS, with councils, planning and fund”.

In addition to Maricá, a survey carried out in April mapped 44 cities with universal zero-tariff policies, including Caucaia (CE), Paranaguá (PR), Formosa (GO) and Itapeva (SP). According to the mapping, the municipalities with free buses in Brazil have a population of 2.1 million inhabitants.

The current mayor of Maricá Fabiano Horta (PT) explains that public transport in the municipality contributes to social, environmental and economic development. According to him, the system facilitates the generation of jobs in the city, since companies from different segments can employ people without spending extra on bus fares.

”The first advantage of Tarifa Zero is that, by not paying for a ticket, residents have more money in their pockets and can spend on food, commerce or services. The second is being able to circulate throughout the municipality, and this brings integration and a sense of belonging, because people participate in the culture and life of the city,” says the mayor.