Is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate worth it? View subscription pricing and games | Games

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the most complete version of the Game Pass subscription and covers games for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X consoles, as well as titles for Windows 10 or Windows 11 PCs. 44.90 per month, it is possible to have access to a catalog with more than 100 games, from various companies and producers, including some famous releases and titles, such as Gears 5, Forza Horizon 5, FIFA 22 and the recent Death Stranding. Game Pass Ultimate also grants other perks such as discounts, Xbox Live Gold and access to cloud gaming on Xbox Cloud Gaming. Check details and see if it’s worth it below.

What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and how does it work?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the definitive Xbox Game Pass subscription format. Its main differential is to encompass all Microsoft platforms. In addition, there are PC Game Pass and Game Pass for console. With Ultimate, the user has access to both and can also enjoy other catalog advantages and additional content in abundance.

How it works is very simple: with an active subscription, you can access the catalog for free and download as many games as your storage allows. Games are active and can be used as long as the account has a valid subscription. If it is canceled or expires, the games are still installed but can no longer be accessed.

In addition, it is worth remembering that the Game Pass catalog is rotating, that is, several games enter and leave the service constantly. This also goes for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate version. If a game leaves the catalog, it can no longer be played, unless the user buys its full version – it is possible to purchase any game that is in the catalog with 20% off its original price, inclusive.

What games are available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has specific catalog differences compared to other plans. This is because it offers games that are also PC and console together – there are a few exclusives between them. In addition, subscribers also gain access to the EA Play catalog, with games produced and released by Electronic Arts, and the monthly free Games With Gold games – which vary widely.

Currently, some of the top Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles are:

What are the main benefits of the Ultimate plan?

In addition to access to dozens of games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also have:

Xbox Cloud Gaming, which allows you to play on mobile, tablet, console or PC via the cloud;

Free benefits from games and partner platforms (streaming and derivatives);

Xbox Live Gold membership for multiplayer;

EA Play;

Exclusive discounts on games and DLC;

Xbox Games Studios games available on launch day.

To subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you need to use your Microsoft account, the same account used to sign in to Windows or any Xbox console. It can be accessed via browser at xbox.com/gamepass. It will unite the services and give you access to the games and perks. The subscription must be made with a credit card, registered directly in the user’s account.

It is worth remembering that the first month costs R$5 for those who have never subscribed to any other Game Pass plan. After the first month, the subscription goes up to R$44.99, which is charged directly to the user’s credit card, monthly.