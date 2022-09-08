Itaú launches free account with benefits for teen gamers

Itaú launched an account for gamers who are minors. The free account is called “Start”, which means “begin” in English. The proposal behind the innovation is to encourage early learning about financial education, in addition to expanding access to banking services.

Read more: Extra Income: See how to earn up to $2,000 a month playing video games

The offer is being offered through Player’s Bank, an Itaú bank account with exclusive benefits for gamers. It is free and has income automatic of 100% of the CDI, in addition to cashback credit card and discounts on the purchase of games, parts and other products and services in the gamer universe.

Account for underage gamers

The account for players who are underage is more of a novelty for the teenage audience, especially for those passionate about games. The service will be through Discord, a channel widely used by gamers. Among the advantages, the novelty offers discounts on Xbox Game Pass and the Mibr store.

According to Banco Itaú, Start is aimed at young people between 14 and 17 years old. The daily movement limit is R$ 300, but per month it reaches R$ 2 thousand. In this way, the institution’s intention is to encourage entry into financial life in a fun and attractive way, without leaving responsibility aside.

Nothing beats uniting guidance and passion for games in one place, right? To open a free account, simply access the “Player’s Bank” application and follow all the steps indicated.

The novelty is yet another strategy by the bank to captivate rising players. Most of this group have very similar tastes: they consume a lot of products on the internet and therefore need more ease for payments and transfers to take place.

In Brazil alone, this universe has more than 94 million people. In this way, the Start account is yet another product tailored to the needs of these gamers, even if the focus is on younger people with less access to financial services.