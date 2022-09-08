Jade Picon enjoys the beach after recording Travessia on holiday; see photos | TV & Famous

Jade Picon from São Paulo is increasingly familiar with the carioca lifestyle. This Wednesday, September 7, national holiday, the former BBB took advantage of the sun in Rio de Janeiro to enjoy the beach at Barra da Tijuca. Before, however, the obligations: she recorded, in a mall, scenes of the new soap opera at 9, “Travessia”, where she will give life to the character chiara. See video above.
“I finished recording, jumped home and went to the beach,” she said.
Jade enjoys the sun after recording Travessia — Photo: Personal archive
Wearing a cap, sunglasses and a braided bikini, Jade met fans and took pictures with them.
Ex-BBB enjoyed the sun after recording scenes for Travessia
In Travessia, her first novel, Jade will play a young woman used to having everything she wants and who will get involved with Chay Suede.
Jade Picon in the scene as Chiara in Travessia — Photo: Globo