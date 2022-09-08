Jade Picon enjoys the beach after recording Travessia on holiday; see photos | TV & Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Jade Picon enjoys the beach after recording Travessia on holiday; see photos | TV & Famous 0 Views

Jade Picon from São Paulo is increasingly familiar with the carioca lifestyle. This Wednesday, September 7, national holiday, the former BBB took advantage of the sun in Rio de Janeiro to enjoy the beach at Barra da Tijuca. Before, however, the obligations: she recorded, in a mall, scenes of the new soap opera at 9, “Travessia”, where she will give life to the character chiara. See video above.

“I finished recording, jumped home and went to the beach,” she said.

Jade enjoys the sun after recording Travessia — Photo: Personal archive

Wearing a cap, sunglasses and a braided bikini, Jade met fans and took pictures with them.

1 of 8 Jade walks on the boardwalk in a braided bikini — Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews

2 of 8 Jade poses with fans on the beach in Rio — Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews

3 of 8 Jade talks with fans on the beach in Rio — Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews
4 of 8 Jade admires the sea on the beach in Rio — Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews
5 of 8 Jade Picon walks on the beach promenade — Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews
6 of 8 Jade talks to a friend at a kiosk in Rio — Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews
7 of 8 Jade admires the sea on the beach in Rio — Photo: Dilson Silva/AgNews
8 of 8 Jade enjoys the sun after recording Travessia — Photo: Personal archive

Ex-BBB enjoyed the sun after recording scenes for Travessia

In Travessia, her first novel, Jade will play a young woman used to having everything she wants and who will get involved with Chay Suede.

Jade Picon in the scene as Chiara in Travessia — Photo: Globo

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“They were considerate of me until yesterday…”; Jenny Miranda believes in a setup for her daughter Bia Miranda; Gretchen’s granddaughter is one of those confirmed for ‘The Farm14’

Entertainment The Miranda family provides yet another chapter of bullshit involving Bia Miranda. This time, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved