Jeep Avenger launches electric brand proposal

The Jeep Avenger officially appears in Europe as the smallest of the American brand’s models, being essentially focused on electrification with 100% energized propulsion, however, it is not expected to arrive in Brazil.

It is part of a group of four Jeep electric models to operate in US and European markets, all with a guaranteed presence in these regions in 2025.

The first of them is the Jep Avenger, developed on the CMP modular platform, the small electric crossover has front-wheel drive or AWD, with one or two engines, respectively.

In this case, the 95 horsepower front engine, with another of the same power at the rear axle, thus providing a combined 190 horsepower.

For those looking for performance and the Trail Rated Jeep, the ideal Avenger will be the AWD with 190 horsepower.

Christian Meunier, CEO of the Jeep brand, says: “Boosted by the success of our electrified 4xe portfolio in North America and Europe, we are designing and developing the most capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs to date, aiming to become the leading SUV brand with zero emission in the world”.

Meunier adds: “This is a forward-thinking strategy to help ensure that millions of Jeep fans around the world continue to have a planet to explore, embrace and protect. Electrification is great for our brand, making it even more capable, exciting, sustainable and fun.”

With production in Tychy, Poland, the Jeep Avenger will be exported to the US and will be joined by other electric models from brands such as Fiat and Alfa Romeo, at this plant in Eastern Europe.

What is most known about it is that it has a range of 400 km in the WLTP cycle, suggesting a larger battery than the CMP’s standard 50 kWh.

If Brazil were a market attuned to Europe and with an advanced electrification process, the Avenger would certainly have a place in Porto Real, but…