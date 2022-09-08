Jeep Avenger will be the SUV smaller than the Renegade and the brand’s first 100% electric

Jeep made a series of relevant announcements this Thursday (8). This is the first phase of the product offensive to become “the world’s leading brand of electrified SUVs”, declares the company.

Among the main news is the announcement of the Jeep Avenger as the long-awaited model positioned below the Renegade in size.

The model also becomes the first Jeep with 100% electric propulsion. The Avenger, details Jeep, will have autonomy “longing for 400 kilometers” and still “will offer impressive ground clearance and entry angle for its segment, while delivering a modern, technologically advanced interior with plenty of room for passengers and cargo.”.

It is possible that Jeep also offers hybrid mechanical configurations for the Avenger, something not yet made official by the brand. In any case, Jeep said that the small SUV will be manufactured in Tychy, Poland, and, despite being designed with a focus on European countries, the Avenger will also be marketed in other markets, such as Japan and South Korea.

The Jeep Avenger will make its public debut in October this year during the Paris Motor Show, while the arrival at European dealerships will take place in early 2023.

Jeep Avenger Image: Disclosure

recon

As for North America, Jeep presented the Recon, an SUV with a more robust appeal and also with all-electric propulsion.

“This all-new vehicle is for anyone who likes to explore extreme adventures in near silence with a rugged, all-electric vehicle package.,” Jeep details in its Recon intro.

Still without going into technical details, Jeep cites that the Recon will have “real trail capability with Jeep Selec-Terrain traction system, e-locker axle technology, underbody protection, tow hooks and extreme off-road tires”, plus “authentic Jeep outdoor freedom with one-touch powertop , doors and removable glass”.

According to Christian Meunier, CEO of the Jeep brand, autonomy should be a strong point of the SUV designed for the North American market. “The all-new all-electric Jeep Recon can traverse the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the US, and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back into town and recharge.”promises the executive.

Jeep Recon Image: Disclosure

According to Jeep, the Recon will have global appeal (with the offer also in Europe already confirmed) and will be presented publicly next year, with production in North America starting in 2024.

The Wagoneer premium range, meanwhile, will also feature a 100% electric product in the short term.

Codenamed, according to Jeep, Wagoneer S, the larger SUV will have a range of 644 km and will be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in a remarkable 3.5 seconds.

“We will delight our customers with a premium, highly efficient SUV loaded with high quality technology and design, offering 4×4 capability, high performance, fast acceleration and a target range of 400 miles on a single charge.”, adds Christian Meunier.

The start of production of the all-electric Wagoneer is also scheduled for 2024, but in early 2023 Jeep will already accept the first orders for the novelty.

Jeep Recon Image: Disclosure

Brazil

For our market, Jeep points out that it started its electrification strategy with the Compass 4xea plug-in hybrid SUV option imported from Italy from April this year.

Jeep adds that “a second 4xe model will soon arrive in the country”, probably a reference to the Renegade 4x.

Questioned by AUTO about the possibility of offering some of the three purely electric novelties revealed this Thursday, Jeep responded that the unpublished products “can be marketed in all regions where it operates in the future” without going into more detail.

The brand reinforces that it is “attentive and working to offer in Brazil and South America products that are in line with the characteristics of our markets”.