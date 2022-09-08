“Jesus is a trash boy, Dorival is for marriage”

After beating Vélez Sarsfield 4-0 in the game valid for the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals, in Argentina, Flamengo returned to Brazil and, at Maracanã, faced Ceará, last Sunday (4). With a 1-1 draw in the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship, he was isolated in second place in the competition. Now, he prepares to return to the continental stages.

The return match will be at Maracanã, on Wednesday night (7), and the red-black carioca can lose by up to three goals difference to qualify. Amid the good moment, the press raised the question and began to compare Jorge Jesus, who won the Copa Libertadores with the team in the 2019 edition, and Dorival Júnior, who is close to reaching the final of the competition.

The presenter of ESPN channels Daniela Boaventura, in turn, went viral, comparing the coaches: “In short, it’s the following: Jorge Jesus is the ‘garbage boy’, that passion that comes and goes and you always want by your side, but Dorival is to get married”, he said during this Wednesday’s edition of the F360 program. For her, the work of the Brazilian coach should be looked at with care because of the quality presented.

“Dorival has never had such a qualified squad to show this work. It goes through a lot with the result, right? We know that Brazilian football is essentially ‘resultsist’. I already see Dorival a step above, following closely what Jesus did . We need to understand that he regained confidence. He accommodated players who we thought were no longer performing (…) We need to look very carefully at this work”, he added.