Jim Ryan says Microsoft’s Call of Duty offering was “inadequate on so many levels”

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

According to GamesIndustry.biz, Microsoft has promised to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony, says PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan.

In a statement provided to the site, Ryan says the offer was “inadequate on many levels”.

The disagreement between the two companies follows Microsoft’s offer to buy Activision Blizzard, publisher of Call of Duty, in a deal worth nearly $69 billion. The deal is under scrutiny by competition regulators, with the UK regulator (The Competition and Markets Authority) concerned that Microsoft could “withhold or downgrade” Activision Blizzard content from other consoles or subscription services.

Last week, Xbox revealed that it had “provided a signed agreement with Sony to ensure Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least a few more years” in addition to Sony’s existing agreement with Activision. Xbox said this offer “goes far beyond typical gaming industry deals.”

The current agreement between Sony and Activision Blizzard is believed to Call of Duty cover the next three releases, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 this year. However, Sony says the offer does not consider the impact on PlayStation gamers.

“I didn’t intend to comment on what I understood to be a private business discussion, but I feel the need to clear things up because Phil Spencer has brought this to the public forum,” Ryan stated.

“Microsoft has offered to Call of Duty remain on PlayStation for only three years after the current agreement between Activision and Sony ends. After nearly 20 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation, this proposal was inadequate on many levels and did not take into account the impact on our players. We want to ensure that PlayStation gamers continue to experience the Call of Duty of the highest quality, and Microsoft’s proposal undermines that principle,” says Ryan.