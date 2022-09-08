João Gomes apologizes after political demonstration at a show at Rock in Rio – É Hit

The singer João Gomes participated in the festival Rock in Rio at the beginning of last Monday (5th) and drew attention by drawing the public’s shouts against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In a video, the artist appeared starting the phrase “Hey Bolsonaro…”, completed by the audience afterwards.

However, after the live political demonstration, the singer apologized for the act by posting on social media. “I was wrong and I disrespected some fans… I don’t support any flag, but I was irresponsible. I wanted to apologize for mentioning a name I could never name.”

João Gomes sang at the event on a stage with restricted space, after Justin Bieber’s performance on Palco Mundo.

João Gomes at Rock in Rio

João Gomes performed at the festival at He performed at Arena Itaú, sharing the stage with singer Pedro Sampaio.

During the performance, he performed a series of songs in piseiro and highlighted his own origins in music. “Just as I am opening the door for many who will sing here in the Northeast”, opined the young artist.

In the comments, several fans stated that the artist did not need to apologize for the explicit manifestation. However, João Gomes argued that the intention of his work would be to bring “love and joy” to the fans.