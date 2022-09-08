Jovem Pan reporter discusses with Palmeiras fans

A journalist who worked for Rede Globo, Thiago Asmar, better known as ‘Pilhado’, was present in the surroundings of Allianz Parque to cover the return match between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR for the Libertadores semifinals. The current Jovem Pan Esporte reporter was confronted by some fans, generating a general argument.

A Palmeirense went up to Pilhado, claiming he would be ‘mulambo’ (a pejorative nickname given to Flamengo fans). The weather heated up, other alviverdes stood around and said he was an ‘impartial journalist’.

“Me? I do my job” confronted Pilhado.

“You’re doing your job, but you’re a mulambo”, countered the fan.

“You had to be in Rio, fuck! You didn’t have to be here. This is Palmeiras!”, he continued.

“Paying dick? I do my job, brother. I always support Palmeiras. I covered it. Didn’t I cover it? Have you seen me working? I cover Palmeiras. I covered Palmeiras. I do my work well “, he replied, with a series of fingers pointed in his face.

After what happened, Pilhado took to his Twitter to explain the situation and said that they tried to intimidate him.

“They tried to intimidate me, but I will always be a journalist among the fans, without fear of passing on my football truth! Just to make it clear: I received a lot of affection from the Palmeiras fans and only a group of four fans tried to intimidate me!”, he wrote.