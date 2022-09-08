Juliette surprises the web with her beauty by posing in a powerful yellow dress: “Perfect”

Musical attraction of the reopening of the Ipiranga Museum, Juliette Freire posed with a powerful look for the presentation

The singer Juliette (32) is one of the musical attractions of the reopening festival of Ipiranga museumin São Paulo, and exhibited his production of millions for the special event that takes place this Wednesday, September 7th.

On her TikTok profile, Juliette appeared giving ‘close up’ and showing the details of the perfect production for the night.

The former BBB bet on a combination of colors, between blue and yellow. She came up with a dress with a powerful slit, and, of course, stole the show with the special production.

In the comments of the video published on the social network, fans of the singer and ex-BBB took the opportunity to praise the beauty of the brunette: “The millionaire look of the cat, I loved it so much”, wrote one. “How perfect” said another. “This is elite!” highlighted the third.

Check out Juliette Freire’s look for the night:

@juliettefreire I'm ready, Ipiranga Museum! ✨ #juliette#look

Juliette lets out her voice with Elba Ramalho

Elba Ramalho recently turned 71 and celebrated the special date with a birthday party with karaoke. Among the guests was the winner of the BBB 21, Juliette Freire, who took the opportunity to sing with the countrywoman in a beautiful duet.

Right at the beginning of the party, the Brazilian artist put on the music device to cheer up the guests and called the lawyer, who sang blessingsuccess of his EP, and Back to Cozy. “Elba, I bring you baskets of backyard joys. I bring you lavender and flowers, to throw all this your way. The road is really long, Elba… and how lucky I am that I found you on it. Thanks! Happy birthday, queen!”said.

