Juma convinces Jove to take Tenório’s life in Pantanal

tenorio (Murilo Benício) has already started the revenge project against the Leôncio and Maria (Isabel Teixeira) family, leaving the spectators wetland shocked by the scene in which Solano (Rafa Sieg) shoots José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in the chest. In the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, Juma (Alanis Guillen) will insist on convincing Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) to act aggressively to take away Tenório’s life once and for all.

The heir of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) even tries to hesitate, but opens the way for effective revenge for his family from the moment he realizes the imminence of a great catastrophe in the region, not only because of the bloodshed, but also because of the evils intense pressures that Tenório can cause to gain control over land, companies and other interested parties in the natural resources that the Pantanal has to offer.

Tenório believes he has a chance, but he will lose in a humiliating way in the soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Also encouraged by Velho do Rio, Jove will seek an intelligent way to fight Tenório, without losing his father’s teachings and, above all, acting with the best of intentions to seek justice in a place that has been asking for help for generations.

A long conversation with Juma will be necessary for Jove to find an interesting path, but he will need the help of his brothers to get into the game with an advantage. For this reason, Tadeu (José Loreto) and José Lucas will be fundamental in the final fight in Pantanal, which is scheduled to end in early October, giving way to the novel Travessia, by Glória Perez.