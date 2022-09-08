Justice breaks the secrecy of Valdemiro Santiago’s income tax

The São Paulo Justice determined the breach of the secrecy of the income tax of the apostle Valdemiro Santiago, founder of the World Church of the Power of God.

The decision was taken with the aim of ascertaining whether there is confusion between the assets of the church and the religious leader.

The order was given in a process in which the owner of a property in Vila Maria, in São Paulo, collects a debt of about R$ 618 thousand from the church.

The property was leased in 2010 to serve as a church temple, but the combined amounts were not paid in 2018. The calculation includes overdue rents, IPTU, fine, interest, monetary correction and the property owner’s attorney’s fees.

The church does not deny the debt, but questions the calculation of the amounts charged.

In 2019, Mundial reached a payment agreement, but failed to comply with it. The following year, he asked the Court to suspend debt collection for 180 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to state decrees, all churches in Brazil were forced to close their doors, which caused a decrease in revenue, since the faithful are prevented from attending temples”, argued Mundial’s lawyers.

“Therefore, it appears that the World Church is unable to honor the commitments it has made, because today there is no income inflow, there can be no company that can sustain itself. In this moment of crisis, it is necessary to have financial strength to continue with its business operations and not reach the point of total bankruptcy.”

The Justice did not accept the request and, in a decision published in the “Diário da Justiça” of August 30, decided to break the tax secrecy of Apostle Valdemiro at the request of the owner of the property.

The apostle tried to avoid the decision by arguing to the Justice that it is not part of the bylaws of the World Church and that he also did not sign the lease agreements as a guarantor. He said there was still no evidence of the process of confusion between his property and that of the religious institution.

The Justice considered in the decision that, although he no longer belongs to Mundial’s membership, Valdemiro has already “figured as its president, in addition to “being public and notorious that it is its founder, having been consecrated with the title of apostle of the church , acted on behalf of.”

The apostle and the church can still appeal the decision.