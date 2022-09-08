Lady Daiane from Senhora do Destino assumed a relationship with a woman

The characters played by Jéssica Sodré and Leonardo Miggiorin were successful in Senhora do Destino

The actress Jessica Sodréwho played the character lady daiana in the soap opera “Senhora do Destino” (2004-2005), he radically changed his look and surprised how he is today.

Since the novel ended, Jessica Sodré disappeared from the media and did not appear in any other relevant role. Without the same prominence as before, the actress was in the plot “Prova de Amor” (2005-2006), on Record TV.

After 17 years of her greatest success, the actress who gave life to lady daiana gave an interview to newspaper O Globoand said that, despite the change in her look, she is still recognized on the streets as the character of the soap opera by the public that followed the plot of Aguinaldo Silva.

Jessica Sodré is stunned as they recognize her after so many years since the end of the 9 pm telenovela: “I think it’s incredible because it’s been over ten years and people always ask me: ‘Are you the one who played Lady Daiane?’. Angolan spectators add me on social networks”, said the famous.

At the moment, Jessica Sodré is married to another woman, assuming a romance unexpected by the viewer. She manages a party animation company, has a YouTube channel and works as a drama teacher teaching drama classes.

SHAOLIN ACTOR PASSED PERRENGUE

The actor Leonardo Miggiorin, who in the soap opera “Senhora do Destino” gave life to the hot-tempered Shaolin, father of Lady Daiane’s son in the plot, is very different today. More mature and full-bodied, the boy who was very thin is even more handsome than before.

However, like many artists, the Covid-19 pandemic ended up hurting Leonardo Miggiorin, who was out of work. Because of this, the actor who has already made numerous hits such as “Mulheres Apaixonadas” and “Presença de Anitta”, was forced to return to live with his parents.

Leonardo Miggiorin he rented his property in São Paulo, went back to live with his parents and, in this way, guaranteed his expenses with the value of the rent received. Is not easy for anybody.