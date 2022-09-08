Lays wins ninth season of ‘MasterChef Brasil 2022’ and celebrates: ‘Hard work pays off’ | TV



Lays wins ‘MasterChef Brasil’ 2022 – Melissa Haidar/Band

Published 09/07/2022 09:57 | Updated 07/09/2022 12:41

Rio – Lays was the great champion of the ninth season of “MasterChef Brasil 2022”. The 29-year-old designer won the final against engineer Fernanda, 39, in the last episode of the edition, shown by Band on Tuesday night (06).

With a menu that told a little of its history, the paulista presented the fusion between Brazil and Japan with delicate dishes that, according to the judges, were potent in flavor and with well-applied techniques. “Hard work pays off,” said the amateur cook, who served grilled scallops, candied lobster and miso ice cream.

“It was a huge weight and it brought me anguish. It’s wonderful to use my dedication and study in what I want. A peace, freedom, knowing who I am. highly praised by the judges.

“You came here as a girl and today I see you as a woman, a great cook, who can face whatever you want in your life”, declared Fogaça. “Your kitchen is very balanced, you work very well with the sweet and the salty”, said Helena Rizzo.

“MasterChef Brasil” is a cooking reality show, based on the original franchise of the same name aired by the BBC in the United Kingdom. Several amateur cooks are vying for the prize of BRL 250,000, a scholarship in traditional French cooking techniques at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, a car and the MasterChef trophy.