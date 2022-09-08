learn all about the auction







Eike Batista giving an interview Photo: Agnews

The former billionaire Eike Batista will have a new chance to sell its debt securities from the British mining company Anglo American and who were included in the bankruptcy of the MMX mining company, according to sources familiar with the matter. The fourth auction of these goods is scheduled for the end of the afternoon of next Monday, the 12th. The difference from the previous auctions is that there will be no minimum price requirement. However, it will be necessary to present a bank guarantee from the person submitting the proposal.

The names of candidates to buy the bonds will remain the same, a source said. Envelopes already delivered with expressions of interest came from the banks BTG Pactual and Credit Suisse. Foreign managers also participate oaktree and Vox Royalty, beyond the brokerage Argenta Securitiesa company based in the British Virgin Islands that even made an offer of BRL 612 million. In the last auction, the minimum price was R$ 1.25 billion, already below the first auction, whose value had been established at R$ 1.8 billion. On Monday, the auction was scheduled for 6pm.

The debt securities being traded belong to the Anglo American, which today belong to the bankrupt estate of MMX, former mining company of the bankrupt EBX empire. The asset sold is a participating debenture, which is a debt security that also guarantees a share of Anglo American’s cash generation.

This role dates back to the time when Eike, still at its peak, sold the former Minas-Rio to Anglo American, in 2008. Although these titles belong to Eike, the money to be raised will not go to his pocket, but to the mass MMX bankrupt. the investment bank BR Partners was the financial institution hired to conduct the process.

In June, in the first attempt to sell these securities, a minimum price of US$ 350 million was placed – today around R$ 1.8 billion. The only interested party at the time, however, was a controversial name, Renato Cruz Costa, owner of the RC Group. He ended up being disqualified due to the existence of lawsuits in which he is accused of embezzlement and non-payment of debts.