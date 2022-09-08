Learn how to unlock up to R$ 5 thousand on the Nubank card

O Nubank has innovative solutions for many consumers, but sometimes the customer only has one wish: increase your card limit. For those who can’t get credit anymore because they have a low score or a dirty name, there is a very simple solution.

The digital bank has a function that allows the automatic increase of the limit, up to the ceiling of R$ 5 thousand. For this, the user needs to deposit the desired amount or reserve it from their account.

Here’s an example: I want to make a purchase of BRL 500 on credit, so I deposit BRL 1,000 in the account and reserve it as a card limit. The amount used will be committed until the invoice is paid, while the rest can be used for new purchases or redeemed.

After payment of the invoice, the total amount is available again. At this point, the customer will be able to choose between continuing to build more limit on the card or returning everything to the account.

Step by step to use the function

If you want to reserve a part of your Nubank account balance as a limit, see the instructions:

Access the Nubank app; Click on the credit card menu; Tap on “reserve value as limit”; Read the information and press “continue”; Choose the desired value and click on “continue”; Confirm with the 4-digit password; The credit will be available for use immediately.

Is there an advantage?

The feature is advantageous for people who do not have a good financial history but want the chance to have a pre-approved credit card. Using the build limit function and keeping invoice payments always up to date, the customer shows the bank that he is a good payer and increases his chances.