Learn the early signs that indicate dementia

The diagnosis of degenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, has become increasingly frequent as the population ages. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), conditions like this affect about 55 million people worldwide.

Dementia is characterized by changes in cognitive functions, such as memory and thinking ability, that make it difficult to carry out everyday tasks. “We consider a condition as dementia when cognitive difficulties deprive the individual of autonomy”, explains neurologist Jacy Parmera, who works at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo.

According to her, dementia related to memory loss is the most common and known. There are other neurological problems that can arise with aging, such as the loss of the ability to communicate, as happened with actor Bruce Willis.

Brain stimuli, such as exercising, having an active social life and learning new hobbies, can decrease the risk of degenerative diseases and even delay their progress. As there is no cure for dementia, knowing the first signs of it is important to take steps to help slow the progression of symptoms.

Here are early signs that may indicate dementia:

1. Get lost in familiar places

A common sign present early in the onset of dementia is getting lost easily or not being able to find your way back home, even in familiar places. This sign is usually considered natural for age, but it should raise the alert for an appointment with the neurologist.

2. Difficulty communicating

Cognitive degeneration caused by dementia can get in the way of simple everyday activities such as communication. It is possible to notice difficulty in expressing yourself, defending opinions and choosing the right words, as well as a state of mental confusion with your own emotions.

3. Mood and personality changes

As dementia can affect areas of the brain that regulate judgment and the way of seeing oneself, it is common for the condition to interfere with an individual’s self-knowledge and even personality. During the initial phase, sudden changes in mood may occur, causing the patient to become apathetic or antisocial, even though he is normally sociable, for example.

4. Making decisions that seem meaningless

Degenerative diseases are also associated with the adoption of attitudes that are not in accordance with the patient’s personality, nor do they make logical sense. The trait also reveals itself with sudden changes in the individual’s food tastes or leisure interests.