Learn to save BRL 10,000 every year to travel; how to invest?

When it comes to investing, the first things that come to mind are real estate (own home), a new car or private retirement to ensure a more comfortable life at the best age. But going beyond long-term investments, who ever wanted to just pack their bags and travel at least once a year? Know that you can do this by organizing yourself financially.

And the amount you can save in a year can be surprising: up to BRL 10,000. The forms of investment that can help in this goal include the traditional Right Treasure it’s the CBD. So pack your bags and choose your next destination and learn how to make some extra money to use on your next trip.

Where should I start investing?

According to experts, the ideal is to try to find solutions that offer liquidity, that is, with money available for withdrawal at any time. In this sense, public securities from the Selic Treasury and Bank Deposit Certificates (CDB), which is when the invested resources are lent to banks, can be advantageous.

The positive point of these investments is that they follow the basic interest rate, protecting the investor’s purchasing power and preventing him from losing gains in the face of inflation. Savings can be a form of investment, but it only pays on the “anniversary” of the investment, after 30 days. Its advantage is that there are no discounts on profits, such as income tax, for example.

How many investments yield?

Currently, the basic interest rate, Selic, is 13.75% per year. In the case of the Selic Treasury, the yield is 13.75% + 0.0912%.

In relation to the CDB, the yield is associated with the Interbank Deposit Certificate (CDI), whose remuneration is 0.10 point below the Selic, around 13.65% per year.

But, after all, how much do you need to save per month?

According to Diogo Carneiro, professor and collaborator at the Institute of Accounting, Actuarial and Financial Research Foundation (Fipecafi), in order to save R$10,000 to use for a good trip, a person must make monthly deposits (contributions) in the amount of R$ 787.40 for a period of R$ 12 months.

However, there is an impasse, which involves taxation of 20% per year, which becomes unfavorable. The calculation considers inflation for the period, which was 10.06% in 2021 and now stands at 10.07% in the year to July.

Those who do not want to lose money to inflation can protect their assets in the IPCA Treasury option, whose remuneration is above the price index, by 5.64%. However, this is for August 2026, that is, it is necessary to leave the money invested until the maturity of the title, which cannot be a good idea for those who are thinking of traveling next year.