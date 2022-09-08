Leticia Spiller’s husband suffers attacks for the appearance of his teeth

Letícia Spiller’s husband, 32-year-old Uruguayan Pablo Vares, vented on Instagram about the attacks he received because of his appearance. Through Stories, the artist received a comment from a user asking him to take care of his teeth. He countered.

“How about everyone minding their own business, huh? I take great care of my teeth, they are naturally yellowed and a little crooked. And? Now, if one day I think this is a problem, thank God it has an easy solution. As for your problem of meddling in other people’s lives, difficult, you see…”, he said, in a video posted on Instagram Stories.

In another comment about his teeth being yellow in a post about his first album, he made a video to vent. “She only made one observation, fair enough. But it does make me reflect on the patterns of thought and action in our society where appearance takes priority over content,” he said.

Also according to the musician, he wrote about people focusing on their appearance instead of paying attention to their work.

“In the video I explain how, after 14 years of battles (9 playing in the streets, perpetuating an ancient craft, offering free access to art and culture for all) I finally managed to schedule the recording of my first album, which features an orchestra symphonic. Art, culture, overcoming… I talk about that in the video. With as much observation as possible, she decided to observe my teeth. Which is valid but not relevant to the subject.

Now, does it need to be relevant to comment? Not really. But, what is the value for our life to spend time on irrelevant actions?

Do our actions need to have value? Not really, but then do we consciously decide to have a life full of irrelevant and worthless actions? Like all the potential that a brilliant mind, full of studies, like this one has… I thought it was better to go the other way.

But this is just my opinion. What’s yours?”