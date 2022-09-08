Lewandowski gives a show with a hat-trick, as Barcelona thrash in Champions League debut







Lewandowski was the big name in Barcelona’s victory over Viktoria Plzen (JOSEP LAGO / AFP) Photo: Launch!

With a show by Lewandowski, the barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 this Wednesday, in the team’s debut in this edition of Champions League. With three goals scored, the Polish striker was the highlight of the match, while Kessié and Ferran Torres completed the scoring.

Barcelona took charge of the first stage. At 12 minutes, Koundé took advantage of a corner kick and headed for Kessié to complete the goal. At 21, Lewandowski received a pass from the right and crossed for the author of the culé goal to finish on top of the goalkeeper. At 33, the Pole received a pass at the entrance of the area and hit the corner to expand the marker.

In the sequence, Pedri scored with Lewandowski and hit the goalkeeper’s exit, but Jemelka prevented the goal before the ball went in. In the 43rd minute, Viktoria Plzen reached the goal with Sykora taking advantage of a cross from the left and appearing free in the area to head into the back of the net. In stoppage time, Dembélé won a move on the right and crossed for the Pole to score Barça’s 3rd in the match.

After a slow start, Barcelona geared up in the final half of the second half. In the 21st minute, Lewandowski received a pass at the edge of the area and hit the ball to score his hat-trick. Afterwards, Ferran Torres received a launch from Dembélé in the area and finished with the first shot to score a beautiful goal.