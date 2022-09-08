Lisca is ‘hounded’ by a problem at Santos and races against time to choose a last-minute solution

O saints prepares for the duel against Ceará, which takes place next Saturday (10), at Arena Castelão. The coach Lisca will have to break his head to assemble the team’s midfield formation, which will have the absence of midfielder Rodrigo Fernández, who is in the medical department due to a muscle injury in his right thigh.

The need to change the midfield of Santástico has already become routine for Lisca, as it will be the fourth time in a row that the coach will have to promote changes in the sector. The situation got complicated a month ago, with the removal of Carlos Sánchez, due to injury. Since then, the Fish’s tactical scheme has been impacted.

Within the 4-3-3 scheme, there is the possibility of Alvinegro Praiano adopting another game idea. In this way, Lua and Camacho enter the starting lineup. Thus, the midfielder would play in the place of Carabajal and Camacho would play as the first midfielder.

However, the tests at CT Rei Pelé are launched, as the decision on which form to play should only come out in the training that Santos will do in Fortaleza, next Friday (9). The tests open the range of possibilities, with the coaching staff analyzing alternative formations, as well as which players will be activated in the starting lineup.