list brings together all cell phones that will stop working WhatsApp later this year

Currently, WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps in the world. For many Brazilians, the app is essential for communication, work and social interaction. However, the app does not work on all devices. Recently, the list of cell phones that will stop working WhatsApp was released – is yours included?

WhatsApp, it is worth remembering, is managed by the company Meta, the same company that owns Facebook, Instagram and other successful applications. We explain below everything you need to know about the phones on which WhatsApp will stop working in 2022. Check out the full list and understand the reason for this update.

WhatsApp should implement big news soon

In the coming months, WhatsApp has everything to reveal great news about the app’s new tools. According to specialized websites, the application plans to create an “individual subjects” tab. In this area, users will be able to chat with contacts, but without attracting the attention of other participants in the common groups. The novelty, however, does not yet have a release date. What is known is that it will work as a kind of “individual chat”.

Why will some cell phones stop working WhatsApp?

The reason for the WhatsApp update that blocks the application on several mobile phones is quite simple: security. Over time, the app’s authentication levels are no longer compatible with older operating systems, which is why WhatsApp stops working.

“We analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest number of users to establish those that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. It is possible that these phones do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality needed to operate the application.” commented a representative of the app.

List of phones that will stop working WhatsApp – Updated

See below for the full list of phones on which WhatsApp will stop working in 2022. The official update should happen later this year.

apple : iPhone 6S; iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE;

LG : Optimus F7, Optimus F5, LG Lucid 2, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus F3, Optimus L7 II, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q;

Malicious apps related to WhatsApp

Finally, it is important to remember that there are many dangerous apps these days.

According to experts, many of these options are malicious apps linked to WhatsApp. Still, they are different categories:

System optimization applications;

Photo edits;

Keyboard customization;

Calling apps.

According to the specialist company Doctor Web, there are dozens of dangerous apps. But what is the problem?

In general, this type of application collects user data and passes it on at other times. That is, you can click without reading the ‘privacy policies’ and, from there, have problems.

