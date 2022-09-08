Lotofácil da Independência can pay BRL 180 million, learn how to bet

Have you ever thought about becoming a new millionaire? What would you do if you won a jackpot of BRL 180 million? This is exactly the estimated value for the prize of Lotofácil da Independência’s 2,610 contest, a special draw that will be held this Saturday (10). To compete for the prize, the interested party must place the bets until 18:00 on the day of the draw.

This year’s prize is considered the biggest in the history of this contest. That’s because in last year’s Lotofácil de Independência, the prize was 159.1 million. At the time, the amount was divided between 57 winning bets and each winner took home the amount of approximately R$ 2.8 million.

How much is the prize in the bank?

According to Caixa, the lucky person who wins the main prize, which has an estimated value of R$180 million, and decides to invest all the money in Caixa’s savings account, will receive approximately R$1.2 million in income in the first month. The value may increase depending on the application time.

Find out how much the 180 million prize can RENDER on Nubank’s digital account

Interested in the giveaway? Know that this contest has even more advantages: the prize does not accumulate. As this is a special edition of the CAIXA Lotteries contest, as in the “Mega da Virada”, the main prize does not accumulate.

This means that if there is no winner in the 15 winning dozens, the amount will be divided among those who match 14 numbers and so on.

The expectation of winning the prize is high and has motivated thousands of bets across the country. That’s because since August 27th of this year, Lotofácil’s bets have become exclusive to the special edition of Independência.

How to play Lotofácil da Independência?

Each Lotofácil betting wheel has 25 tens and the player must choose between 15 numbers (minimum amount) to 20 numbers (maximum amount). Lotofácil’s single bet, which has 15 tens, costs R$ 2.50.

Interested parties can place bets directly at the lottery or online. However, those carried out online have a value from R$30 to a maximum of R$500, and can be paid by credit card.

If you choose to bet in person, the tens must be marked on specific Lotofácil da Independência betting slips, still available at lottery outlets across the country.

Do you trust luck? If you prefer a random game, it is possible that the system chooses the numbers through the Surprise. In the case of recurring games, it is also possible to compete with the same bet for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests, through Teimosinha.

In addition, the player can play as many games as he wants to reach the minimum purchase amount or divide the amount between other games (Quina, Dia de Sorte, Mega-Sena, among others).

What are the chances of winning and how much do I spend to play Lotofácil?

According to Caixa, by making the simple bet of 15 tens for R$ 2.50, the probability of the player hitting all the numbers in the main prize is one in 3.3 million. Thus, the chances of winning increase when the bettor plays with more than ten.

Whoever makes the maximum bet, which has 20 tens, also increases the chance of being awarded. Thus, the probability of hitting all 15 balls is one in 211. However, if you choose to play with 20 numbers, the player will pay the amount of R$ 38,760.00.

In addition to the main bet, the contest will also award tickets with 14, 13, 12 and 11 hits.

Has won? Find out how to claim your prize

The lucky ones can withdraw the prize at any accredited lottery shop and also at Caixa branches. If the prize exceeds the amount of R$ 1,903.98, payment can only be withdrawn at Caixa branches. For this, the winner must present the following documents: original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt.

