Luciano Camargo revealed why he took on the situation in his career

Luciano Camargo takes on a new style and celebrates on social media

If in the countryside, Luciano Camargo he had a more modest style and that marked a generation alongside Zezé, now in gospel, he showed that he wants a more stripped down style. On social media, he commented that he is enjoying wearing black blouses.

“You know I’m really enjoying this new look…. I think that after 30 years, I will retire for good, the black blouses right?”, he said in an Instagram post. For the fans, who love him no matter what he’s wearing, made a point of commenting.

“You look really beautiful with that outfit. If you’re going to retire your black shirts, I’ll distribute them to the fans”, suggested a fan. “Maravilhoso Lu, I’ll tell you, you’re more beautiful every day and your looks ah that’s not even mentioned”, praised another. “He’s a cowboy well within the law of our hearts.”, joked another.

It is worth mentioning that Luciano still has a career alongside Zezé Di Camargo, but today, the two prioritize their solo projects more. So much so that the brother is even touring solo, just like he did a few months ago.

TEXT FOR GLOBO ACTOR

On his official profile on Instagram, the country singer shared a photo of the character in the sertão and wrote an exciting text about the northeast.

Luciano Camargo makes touching textão, declares himself to Globo actor and reveals: “Conquered me” Luciano Camargo’s ex says Zezé owes her a debt: “This deadbeat doesn’t pay what he owes” Because Luciano Camargo’s ex shocked the public by exposing the country singer’s past

“Ever since “Mar do Sertão” started, I haven’t stopped thinking about these strong people from the Northeast. I am blessed by God to be able to sing, and our music is part of the lives of many Northeasterners, so much so that we have recorded many songs portraying the strength of these people… You know I’m an assumed novelist, right? I’ve lost count of how many soap operas I’ve watched and how many characters have marked my life… And, today, I want to talk about the one that has already won me over: Timbó is a simple man, who bears the marks of the land on his face, a land that he, since the first chapter, struggles to keep in his family, like many Brazilians who, in real life, they fight for their corner, for what to plant…”began the country singer

Furthermore, Luciano Camargo continued and dedicated the song ‘Seca Verde’, in which he recorded alongside Dedé Badaró.

“Enrique Diaz, I wanted to write to you, talk about how you touch us with your characters, but whenever I see you wearing the skin of Timbó, this song we recorded by the dear Dedé Badaró comes to mind. That’s why I offer you and all Northeasterners ‘Seca Verde’”, he wrote, in the sequence writing all the lyrics of the song.