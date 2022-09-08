Luciano Hang clarifies video that shows alleged discussion with Bolsonaro

Businessman Luciano Hang spoke this Thursday, 8, about a video circulating on social media in which, supposedly, Jair Bolsonaro caught his attention during an event this Wednesday, 7, in Brasília. The businessman was next to the president during the celebrations of 200 years of the Independence of Brazil.

The brusquense claims that the reelection candidate only invited him to speak. “He asked me if I wanted to speak for a minute. However, as he said aloud, people have already started to say that the president was fighting with me”.

In the same demonstration, Hang spoke about speculation that the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo, would have been uncomfortable with his presence in the tribune of honor at the independence celebrations. He denies any problems.

“Firstly, President Bolsonaro called me to the front of the stage, when I went, I greeted the Portuguese president, as I have known him for four years when I was in Portugal, at a dinner in Porto. I hugged him, we talked about his country, which I like a lot, and he even invited me to have dinner with him, in Lisbon, the next time I go to Portugal,” said Hang.

