Luka Doncic makes history at EuroBasket game

In a game played earlier today by EuroBasket, Slovenian star Luka Doncic scored 47 points in a victory over France. Furthermore, not only Luka’s teammates, but also his admirers and opponents took their hats off for the young man’s game.

With his 47-point game, Luka Doncic has the second most points game in EuroBasket history, behind only Belgian Eddy Terrace, who scored 63 in 1957.

However, contextualized, the feat becomes even more impressive. The game was a back-to-back, less than 24 hours after Doncic scored 36 points against Germany. Also, Luka was elbowed to the head in the second bedroom, which made him bleed.

In addition, his efficiency was also impressive, with 15 out of 23 shots.

Read more!

repercussion

A pivot of the French national team and three times named the best defensive player in the NBA, Rudy Gobert praised Luka and his ability to control the game as much as he wants to. When asked by EuroHoops if the game was a case of “good defense, better offense”, Gobert said it was more complicated than that.

“It’s a team game. Luka is obviously a fantastic player who is capable of handling the game like few in the history of the sport. Not only does he make his teammates better, he can score points for himself. You won’t stop it, but you can try to contain it. Today, we couldn’t. Also, he had a great night. Some of his pitches were quite impressive and hats off to him. I think we played good defense. However, he just had a great night,” said the Frenchman, clearly showing respect for Doncic’s game.

However, national team captain, guard Evan Fournier took a different view of his team’s game to score Doncic.

“He has incredible talent. During the game, we make him too comfortable sometimes, and if you let a guy like him make two, three baskets in a row, he builds confidence. Also, he started throwing really hard shots. Our fault, we could have gone better,” said Fournier.

However, on the side of the Slovenian national team, Zoran Dragic, younger brother of NBA player Goran Dragic, only expressed happiness when talking about Luka: “He is unbelievable. Our star. I’m glad he’s Slovenian.”

Despite his young age, Doncic is already on his way to being one of the greatest in history, and titles with the national team can strengthen the argument there ahead. However, the player will also need to win in the NBA, with the Dallas Mavericks.

Subscribe to the Jumper Brasil channel on Youtube

All NBA information is on the Jumper Brasil channel. Analysis, statistics and tips. Subscribe, give your like and turn on notifications so you don’t miss any of our content.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us the best that happens in the NBA:

Instagram

twitter

Facebook

group on whatsapp

channel on telegram