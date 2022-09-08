Lula and Bolsonaro have a technical tie in São Paulo

A survey by Quaest Consultoria carried out in person, contracted by Genial Investimentos and released today, points to a technical tie between President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the state of São Paulo. The PL candidate appears with 37% of voting intentions, and the PT candidate, with 36%, among São Paulo voters.

These are the stimulated scenario numbers — when respondents are given a list of candidates. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Although they are tied in the margin of error, Bolsonaro has passed Lula numerically. In the August 11 survey, the current chief executive had 35%, and the former president, 37%.

Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) fluctuated positively two points and has 9%. He technically ties with Senator Simone Tebet (MDB), who rose from 3% to 6%. Then comes the trade unionist Vera Lúcia (PSTU), who remained with 1%.

The other candidates did not score. Blanks and nulls are 6%. Undecided add up to 5%.

The new poll is the first carried out after the presidential debate promoted by UOLFolha de S.Paulo, Band and TV Cultura.

The survey heard 2,000 people through face-to-face interviews, between the 2nd and 5th of September. The confidence index, according to the institute, is 95%. The survey was registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under the number SP-04685/2022 and cost BRL 131,100.00.

First round

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 37%

Squid (EN): 36%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 6%

Vera Lucia (PSTU): 1%

Luiz Felipe D’Avila (New): 1%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0%

Leonardo Pericles (UP): 0%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%

José Maria Eymael (DC): 0%

Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil): 0%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 6%

Undecided: 5%

Spontaneous search

In the spontaneous poll, when respondents can freely name the name they prefer, Bolsonaro grew from 26% to 31%. Lula fluctuated from 27% to 28%, and Ciro went from 2% to 3%—both fluctuated within the margin of error.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 31%

Squid (EN): 28%

Ciro Gomes (PDT): 3%

Others: 3%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 2%

Undecided: 32%

second round

As in August, Lula and Bolsonaro are tied in a second round between voters in São Paulo. Now, the PT has 43%, and the PL presidential candidate has 42% (previously Lula had 44%, and Bolsonaro, 40%).

Squid (PT): 43%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 42%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 12%

Undecided: 3%

about the institute

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it surveys voting intentions for president, governor and the Senate in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys for the 2022 elections. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.