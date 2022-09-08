Main signs and symptoms of high cholesterol; know when to investigate

Anyone who thinks that all kinds of cholesterol is bad and that it does not perform important functions in the body. The big question is that, like everything else in life, excess cholesterol is bad for you. Therefore, it is important to know which signs and symptoms of high cholesterolwhat to do to keep it under control and what are the consequences of its lack of control.

How important is cholesterol?

There are different types of cholesterol, the main ones being LDL (popularly known as bad cholesterol), HDL (good cholesterol) and total cholesterol, which is the sum of HDL with LDL and VLDL, which is less known.

From cholesterol, some hormones that are important for the functioning of the body are formed. In addition, bile acids (substances that help in the digestion of fats) are formed from cholesterol molecules, and it also plays a role in the formation of vitamin D and the membranes of our cells.

Signs that cholesterol is high

Reference values ​​for total cholesterol vary with age, but for adults it should be less than 190 mg/dL. The desirable value for LDL is less than 130 mg/dL, and for HDL it should be greater than 40 mg/dL, according to the Brazilian Society of Cardiology.

The investigation to check cholesterol levels is simple, just perform a blood test. However, there are some signs and symptoms that indicate the possibility that cholesterol is above recommended levels. See the list below and look for a doctor if you notice any of them in your daily life.

Excessive fat in the abdominal region

Excess abdominal fat (or visceral fat) is linked to high cholesterol, doctors say. That’s because the fat around the belly is metabolically more active, which means it produces a number of factors that increase the risk of heart disease, such as inflammatory substances, for example.

Small yellowish spots (xanthomas)

Xanthoma is an accumulation of lipids (fat) in the skin, which can appear anywhere on the body, especially in the elbows, knees, feet, thighs, hands and buttocks. Xanthelasmas, which are also small deposits of fatty matter, are concentrated in the eyelid region. Both can indicate excess cholesterol.

Excess LDL (bad) cholesterol can “clog” your arteries and make them stiff. Consequently, blood circulation is impaired and as a result, there may be chest pain due to difficulty in blood passage and disruption of oxygen transport.

This article does not present solutions to medical or psychological problems. Consult a specialist before starting any treatment.