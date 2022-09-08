Major purchase of 339 Russian-made commercial aircraft is signed by Aeroflot Group

Sukhoi SSJ100 Superjet, one of the models in the package ordered – Image: Publicity / Superjet International.





Russia informs this Wednesday, September 7, that it has signed an agreement to purchase another 339 aircraft manufactured in the country. The signing ceremony took place during the VII Eastern Economic Forum.

On the occasion, Yury Slyusar, General Director of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) of Rostec State Corporation, and Sergey Aleksandrovsky, General Director of the Aeroflot Group, signed the contract that provides for the supply of 210 MC-21 aircraft (or MS–21as our S is spelled with C in the Russian language), 89 SSJ-NEW aircraft and 40 Tu-214 aircraft under lease terms from 2023 to 2030.

The document assumes that in 2023 the airlines of the group will receive the first 2 Superjet-NEW, and from 2024 onwards the supply of the first 6 MC-21 aircraft and the first 7 Tu-214 aircraft is planned.

MC-21 – Image: Denis Fedorko / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Tu-214 – Image: Oleg Belyakov / CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, said:

“The contract will be the main one for financing the National Wealth Fund. The state will subsidize the purchase of Russian-made aircraftfixing the delivery price for airlines so that our carriers do not incur additional financial burdens.

Due to the fact that the first series aircraft are always more expensive, in the initial phase, the difference between the delivery price and the actual cost will be compensated by the budget. As production increases, we will move away from this extra measure.

Together with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, we worked to optimize the procedures for providing resources from the National Wealth Fund for the fleet renewal program. It is very important for us to quickly launch series production under the contract in the current situation.”

Sergey Chemezov, Director General of Rostec State Corporation, commented:

“Boeing and Airbus aircraft, which are unlikely to be delivered to Russia again, will be replaced by Russian-made passenger aircraft. Of the 339 aircraft, nearly 300 are new generation MC-21 and Superjet aircraft. The Tu-214 will become a reliable support – this aircraft was previously manufactured for special customers and has proven itself well.

The MC-21 will be the flagship of the Aeroflot fleet, it is the pride of our aeronautical industry, it has innovative design solutions that I am sure will be appreciated by pilots and passengers alike. I would like to note that all aircraft will be delivered with Russian-made onboard systems and components.”

Sergey Aleksandrovsky of the Aeroflot Group said:

“Today we signed the largest domestic aircraft acquisition deal in recent Aeroflot history. This is an important step that defines the stimulus and influences the future prospects for the development of civil aviation in Russia.

Aeroflot has successfully mastered and effectively operated the finest examples of domestic aircraft throughout its nearly century-long history. The signing of this Agreement clearly demonstrates to the entire world that Russia is a great aeronautical power with great potential and rich experience in the field of aircraft construction, capable of producing reliable and modern aircraft.”

Irkut / United Aircraft Corporation Information



