Malvino Salvador gets a malicious nickname after declaring his vote for Bolsonaro

Reproduction / Instagram Malvino Salvador was fired from Globo after 18 years and has no plans to work as an actor

It was enough to be fired from Globo for Malvino Salvador to declare his support and vote for Jair Bolsonaro. As soon as the column published the news late Tuesday afternoon (6), several netizens showed disappointment and gave the unemployed actor a rather malicious nickname: Bovino Salvador.

The word “bovine” was chosen to refer to the electorate of the current president of the Republic. On the web and even on the streets, Jair’s supporters are called “cattle”… and the reason is self-explanatory.

Malvino Salvador gave a three-hour interview to the Cara a Tapa podcast, where he made a public statement to Jair Bolsonaro, in addition to harshly criticizing the journalism of Globo, a broadcaster that employed him for 18 years.

The former heartthrob praised the audience leader’s dramaturgy sector, but disapproved of the work of William Bonner, Renata Vasconcellos and all the other journalists at the station: “I think journalism has to be exempt. . Who has to form the conscience is the person, who has to have access to both sides of the coin.”

“Globo is a 10, but I think it can review it. In the dramaturgy part it is brilliant, but journalism is what disappointed me a little. It strives for excellence, but it doesn’t have to have an ideological bias, especially in journalism. to have as much exemption as possible”, he argued.

In one frame of the program, Malvino had to give notes to several public figures. When Bolsonaro’s image was displayed he claimed to support the president. The actor also said that Jair has good intentions despite having made some mistakes.

“Not every government is always assertive or wrong, but I look at him (Bolsonaro) with good intentions. I think he is being massacred by the media in a dishonest way.