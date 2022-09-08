Man who died of generalized infection dreamed of getting dental veneers, but didn’t know the risks, says husband

Civil servant Luiz Carlos das Dores, 56, who died of a generalized infection, had a dream of having dental veneers, but was unaware of the risks, says her husband, Benedito Antônio Nascimento. The family reports that the man had several problems with the prostheses for more than a month, until he ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and died days later.

“In the last two years he was quite vain and taking great care of himself. He was very pleased with the appearance of his teeth, but unfortunately, he was unaware of the bone loss he had and periodontitis. It was his dream,” says her husband.

Benedito says that Luiz had the procedure in June this year, in Goiânia, after getting to know the work of dentist Jamilly Flexa, through social networks. He placed 24 veneers, which would cost BRL 42,000.

In a note, Jamilly Flexa informed that she sympathizes with Luiz’s family and that, until the afternoon of this Tuesday (6), she had not been officially notified of any complaint. She also said that there was no negligence with the patient, that she is taking all appropriate measures and that the accusations are defaming her image (note in full at the end of the text).

The case was registered through a police report, where it is still under investigation. The family also registered the case at the Goiás Regional Dental Council (CRO-GO).

Complaint

Luiz’s husband said that the x-ray exams showed that he had a bone loss disease, which, according to another professional who guided the family, made it impossible for him to have the procedure done. He was hospitalized on 8 August and died 10 days later.

“On June 27th he already had the veneers. Days later, he began to have pain. He got really sick at the beginning of August. He had swelling in one of his teeth and a tongue. The dentist evaluated him, but said he had nothing”, says Benedito.

After the swelling, Benedito said that her husband had shortness of breath, a drop in saturation and pressure, in addition to pain in the tooth. A few days later, he was admitted to a hospital, and soon transferred to the ICU of another health unit.

“On August 8, he went to the hospital, where he died. The death certificate states that he had septic shock. The only infection he had in his body was in his teeth,” said the husband.

In an open letter on Instagram, Jamilly said she verified that the patient had a bone disease and needed surgery. She also reported that payment of the full amount was not made, and that Luiz did not return to the office.

Jamilly also said that Luiz’s husband contacted her informing her that he had swelling in his face. After that, she attended to the patient and verified that there was no edema. She also stressed that she advised Luiz to look for an emergency and carry out further tests.

Also according to Luiz’s family, the amounts were not actually paid in full, as the man had problems with his teeth. The husband also informed that the second exams were only requested for Luiz after he was already hospitalized.

dentist’s note

The defense of Dr. Jamilly comes through this note to clarify that, first of all, she sympathizes with the family for the loss of Mr. Luiz Carlos, so esteemed, and wishes their feelings.

Dr. Jamily has not yet been officially notified of any circumstance involving the situation presented in the matter, and that all treatment/protocol was carried out as determined by legal planning.

There was no negligence on her part, and such statements have been propagated without any legal support or evidence for it, with the exclusive purpose of defaming the professional image of Dr Jamilly, who was always imprisoned in the first place for her life and health of your patients.

All legal means are already being provided to prove the defamation, slander, insult and threat propagated by Mr. Benedito Antônio, and consequently his responsibility for the acts practiced, including the appropriate measures with the responsible police station.

From now on, Dr. Jamilly, through her legal advice, is available for any clarification.

Source: G1 GO