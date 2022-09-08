Måneskin arrives in Brazil and performs on the Fantástico stage before Rock in Rio | Fantastic

They’re Italian, their biggest hits are sung in English, they’ve chosen a Danish name for the band and they’re taking the world by storm. Måneskin came to Rock in Rio, but the first stop was the Fantástico stage, for a private show, which you will see this Sunday (11).

Poliana Abritta: You have festivals in your DNA. You were born at a festival, launched at a festival and came to Brazil for one of the most renowned festivals. What does it mean to play at Rock in Rio?

Damiano David: It makes us understand how big we’ve come. Of course, it is one of the biggest, if not the most iconic, festivals in the world. The biggest bands put on the best performances. Rock in Rio is like a lucky stage. We can’t wait to play there. It’s a dream come true for all of us.

“In a way, it’s like you’re playing in the music olympics,” says guitarist Thomas Raggi.

