Måneskin band walks in Copacabana before Rock in Rio, and singer buys Brazil shirt | Rock in Rio

Their show at Rock in Rio is on Thursday, 9/8but this Wednesday, a national holiday, the band members Måneskin took the day to tour Rio de Janeiro. During the afternoon, the Italians strolled through Copacabana and shopped at a traditional fair in the famous Rio neighborhood. The singer Damiano David will take a shirt from the Brazilian team in his luggage – he also looked at one from Flamengo.
The band didn’t care about the Copacabana shoreline being crowded by the demonstrations for the Independence of Brazil, and its members seemed quite at ease. See photos!
Maneskin goes shopping in Copacabana wearing a Brazil shirt — Photo: Victor Chapetta /AgNews
Member of the band Måneskin sees Flamengo shirt in Copacabana — Photo: Victor Chapetta /AgNews
Victoria De Angelis, from Måneskin, walks in Copa before Rock in Rio — Photo: Victor Chapetta / AgNews
Måneskin at ease in Copacabana — Photo: Victor Chapetta /AgNews
Thomas Raggi in Copacabana before the Måneskin show — Photo: Victor Chapetta /AgNews
Damiano David, from Måneskin, puts on the Brazil shirt in the middle of the street in Copacabana — Photo: Victor Chapetta / AgNews
The Italian band arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, 06/09. Their show at RiR takes place this coming Thursday, 8/9, at Palco Mundo, just before the band Guns N’ Roses, which arrived in Brazil on 29/8 for a presentation in Manaus. Jessie J performs on the same date as the two bands and is even now in Brazil! She arrived on Monday, 5/9, and met fans at the airport door.
Rock in Rio attractions on September 8