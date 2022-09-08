Måneskin band walks in Copacabana before Rock in Rio, and singer buys Brazil shirt | Rock in Rio

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 51 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Måneskin band walks in Copacabana before Rock in Rio, and singer buys Brazil shirt | Rock in Rio 1 Views

Their show at Rock in Rio is on Thursday, 9/8but this Wednesday, a national holiday, the band members Måneskin took the day to tour Rio de Janeiro. During the afternoon, the Italians strolled through Copacabana and shopped at a traditional fair in the famous Rio neighborhood. The singer Damiano David will take a shirt from the Brazilian team in his luggage – he also looked at one from Flamengo.

The band didn’t care about the Copacabana shoreline being crowded by the demonstrations for the Independence of Brazil, and its members seemed quite at ease. See photos!

Maneskin goes shopping in Copacabana wearing a Brazil shirt — Photo: Victor Chapetta /AgNews

Member of the band Måneskin sees Flamengo shirt in Copacabana — Photo: Victor Chapetta /AgNews

Victoria De Angelis, from Måneskin, walks in Copa before Rock in Rio — Photo: Victor Chapetta / AgNews

Måneskin at ease in Copacabana — Photo: Victor Chapetta /AgNews

Thomas Raggi in Copacabana before the Måneskin show — Photo: Victor Chapetta /AgNews

Damiano David, from Måneskin, puts on the Brazil shirt in the middle of the street in Copacabana — Photo: Victor Chapetta / AgNews

The Italian band arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, 06/09. Their show at RiR takes place this coming Thursday, 8/9, at Palco Mundo, just before the band Guns N’ Roses, which arrived in Brazil on 29/8 for a presentation in Manaus. Jessie J performs on the same date as the two bands and is even now in Brazil! She arrived on Monday, 5/9, and met fans at the airport door.

Rock in Rio attractions on September 8

Rock in Rio attractions on September 8

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

A Fazenda 14: After internet beef, mother opens the game and comments on Gretchen’s granddaughter’s participation in the reality show: “Caught by surprise”

Entertainment The two had a public discussion on account of Adriano Imperador Per Lauren Berger …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved