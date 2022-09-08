Manoel Soares is the target of harassment complaints at Globo

Since he debuted at “Meeting with Patrícia Poeta” (Globo), in July, Manoel Soares has been described by some journalists, and on social media, as a victim of an alleged “boycott” or “contempt” by the titular presenter.

This column heard from employees and a former member of “Encontro” and found exclusively that there are complaints against Soares for disrespecting co-workers. All agreed to speak on condition of anonymity and rated the co-host as “clumsy,” “flabby” and “thick” with colleagues — especially women. However, no formal records were made about such behaviors.

According to these people, he has created a heavy atmosphere behind the scenes since he was a reporter on the program, then presented by Fátima Bernardes. He started participating in the attraction in 2017. Over time, said a former employee, the team got so bored that he ended up making fewer and fewer appearances, until he was transferred to “É de Casa” in 2020.

We also looked for Manoel Soares and TV Globo. The station released a note, reproduced in full below, in which it says that it does not comment on the complaints behind the scenes and that it is happy with the results of the “Meeting”. Sought by social networks and through Globo communication, Manoel Soares did not respond to contacts. If Manoel Soares wants to express himself, this column will publish its own version of the facts and will be updated.

According to the professionals heard by the column, there were complaints directly to Fátima Bernardes. However, no one wanted to register the cases in the broadcaster’s compliance department.

In recent weeks, several columnists and websites have published notes about a possible bad atmosphere between Soares and Patrícia Poeta, behind the scenes of the “Encontro”. Both would have even clashed in a meeting days ago, according to the site F5.

‘Other people’s clothing inspector’

In 2017, Soares’ name was involved in at least one complaint of alleged sexual harassment and another of alleged harassment. moral. At the time, two employees took the complaints to Globo’s Human Resources department. Both cases were shelved — that year, the broadcaster’s compliance department was still not 100% established.

The column obtained the report of an employee who would have been humiliated by Manoel Soares in front of other people, years ago. According to the statement, she was in a room wearing a kind of very tight shorts and he made an aggressive comment, making a rude reference to her genital region.

Sought for an opinion on these specific cases, Globo reported that it “does not comment on issues of this nature” and that it “watches over the confidentiality of the complaints”. The broadcaster was also satisfied with the results of this new phase of the program with the public. (see full text at the end of this text).

What does the Globe say?

When contacted, Globo, through Central Globo de Comunicação (CGCom), sent the following note.

About harassment complaints:

“With respect to the aforementioned complaints, we do not comment on issues of this nature.

Any situation in disagreement with our Code of Ethics is carefully investigated as soon as it becomes aware of the company. Globo does not tolerate abusive behavior in its teams and maintains an open channel for reporting violations of the rules.

In its Code of Ethics, it undertakes to investigate, ensure the confidentiality of complaints, not comment on the findings and take the appropriate measures.”

About the bad weather backstage

“Regarding the performance of the program and its presenters, it is important to repeat that we are very satisfied with the results of TV Globo’s ‘Super Manhãs’ project, which includes the ‘Encontro’.

In August, the program had its highest monthly audience in four months (since April), and the highest share in its history (since its debut in June/2012), in São Paulo: 8 points with a 28% share.

In the new phase, the program also had an increase in participation in relation to the annual average in São Paulo (from 25 to 27%) and in the PNT (from 27 to 28%).

With the transfer of the newsroom to São Paulo, we have also achieved more and more synergy between the teams and an integrated morning agenda. The coverage of Rock in Rio in these two weeks on all morning shows is a good example of this.

These and other factors lead us to believe that we are on the right path and we know that all this is possible thanks to the professionalism of the talents involved. Globo Communications Center”.