Maria Beltrão, from ‘É de Casa’, admits an aesthetic procedure that went wrong and reveals intimacy with her husband

Maria Beltrão, presenter of “É de Casa”turned 51 this Wednesday (07) and gave a revealing interview to Gshow. As with Deborah Secco, the journalist, who was replaced by Andréia Sadi at Globonews, confessed that she has already undergone an aesthetic procedure that did not work.

“I love botox. On the body, the only thing I did was a lipo, very young, it went wrong and I was traumatized. My belly started to make a strange fold. My husband thinks I look beautiful. But as soon as I’m on vacation, I’m going to operate on that belly. She’s sad”, joked Maria, who was announced in the cast of “É de Casa” in April this year.

MARIA BELTRÃO CONFESSES THAT SHE DIDN’T LOSE LIBIDO

Sex and intimacy were also part of Maria Beltrão’s conversation with Gshow. She has been married for 10 years to lawyer Luciano Saldanha and thanked her husband – and hormone replacement – for not having lost her libido.

“Each one is each one, but in the pre-menopause it started to fail there, I kept an eye out. I started to sleep badly. Said and done. When I started the replacement I felt better right away. I feel like a woman, for better or for worse. I’m not INHA, I’m ÃO“, said Mary.

Maria and Luciano’s relationship had a very unusual cupid: “We met again at happy hours at my mother’s house. He was her best friend. Luciano and I are very similar in terms of foundations, values… And, at the same time, I think he has a lot of fun with me. He has a serenity I won’t have in my life. My daughter says he is our tranquilizer,” the journalist described.