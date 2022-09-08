Markets this Thursday, oil, ore, news from Vale, GPA and other highlights

Posted at 7:43 am

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h41)

China (Shanghai Comp.): -0.33% (trade closed)

Japan (Nikkei 225): +2.31% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): -1% (trade closed)

Germany (DAX): -0.29%

London (FTSE 100): +0.19%

Brent Oil: -0.07% (US$ 87.9). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: -0.10% (US$ 81.8)

Bitcoin futures: +1.40% ($19,190)

Iron ore

The most liquid iron ore futures contract traded on the Dalian Exchange in China was up 3.14% at 706 yuan ($101.4). The quotation may impact the shares of Brazilian Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and CSN Mineração (CMIN3). This data was obtained from the link: http://www.dce.com.cn/DCE/Products/Industrial/Iron%20Ore/index.html

New York stock futures

At 7:42 am on Wall Street, the Dow Jones futures were up 0.07% and the S&P 500 futures were up 0.03%. Nasdaq was up 0.01%.

Powell speech on the radar

This Thursday, the President of the American Central Bank, Jerome Powell, is due to speak at an event at 10 am. The last time he spoke, at the Jackson Hole symposium, he made most market analysts return to betting on a 75 basis point hike in US interest rates. Powell’s speech could bring additional volatility to the markets.

corporate news

Vale presents initiatives to leverage the potential of the base metals business and updates estimates

GPA plans to open up to 300 stores by 2024

Banrisul announces the payment of interest on capital for 3Q22

Justice responds to Eletrobras’ request in the scope of the lawsuit filed by Eagle Equity Funds

PetroReconcavo signs financing agreement in the amount of US$ 126 million

CSN completes acquisition of LafargeHolcim Brasil

Prio (PRIO3) announces August production

CPFL expresses interest in exercising preference in the acquisition of shares in Enercan

Mills confirms the announced JCP value

