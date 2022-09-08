Marta is honored with a wax statue at the Brazilian National Team Museum | Brazilian Team

Homage to the height of the Queen of Football. Marta, top scorer in Brazil, fhi immortalized with a wax statue at the Brazilian National Team Museumat the headquarters of the CBF.

Marta has a statue inaugurated at the CBF headquarters

-I was beautiful, but most important of all is the tribute that is given to my person, but in general, to women’s football. It is a space that is increasingly included and we are happy that Casa do Futebol Brasileiro is setting an example. May my feet not be the only ones on the Maracanã Walk of Fame just as this statue is not the only one – commented the Queen of Football.

The piece was the work of more than 25 artisans from London, who also make the statues of Madame Tussauds, the most famous wax museum in the world founded in England in the 19th century and with branches in several cities around the world. Weighing 30 kilos and life-size, the statue of Marta marks a worthy tribute to the greatest female idol in football.

Marta was present at the inauguration of the statue, which was also attended by the team’s coach, Pia Sundhage. The coach of the men’s squad, Tite, along with the technical commission attended the inauguration.

Marta is honored with a wax statue at the Brazilian National Team Museum — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

For over a year the statue was under construction and Marta participated in the entire process, approving the steps and deciding the official pose. But the first look at the finished sculpture happened only today, during the inauguration. The player even joked about the details of the face.

– I saw the whole thing today, but I saw the sketch before. When I saw it, the cheek was a little bigger so I asked to reduce the cheek. I think it turned out nice, nice. I sent some photos and we came to a consensus and most decided to go with this one – said Marta.

In a place reserved just for her, the statue of Queen Martha was unveiled at the beginning of the museum. Now, along with Pelé’s, the selection’s largest collection includes the two biggest names in football, both men and women.

In addition to the statue, the 36-year-old player received, from the hands of Tite and Pia, a plaque in honor of her services to the Selection.

A fan of Marta and passionate about football, a seven-year-old girl struggles to be accepted into a school

Marta statue took more than 12 months to complete — Photo: Amanda Paiva

The promise of installing the statue of the Queen came in 2020, the year in which Pelé’s was inaugurated. It was also signaled, at the time, that the museum will tell more about the history of the women’s soccer team. The statue of Marta also inaugurates this more dedicated look at the sport.

Marta has already been elected the best player in the world six times, being the Brazilian with the highest number of awards of the type. The player is still the highest scorer in the history of the Brazilian team, the highest scorer in the history of the Olympic Games and the World Cup.

Marta poses next to her wax statue — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF