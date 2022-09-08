Masseur Denir receives great news after tumor surgery

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Flamengo masseur Denir, 73, received great news after undergoing surgery to treat a brain tumor last night (7). For the happiness of friends and family, in addition to the fans, the procedure was successfully completed and he is released to continue the care.

According to reporter Gabriela Moreira, from Grupo Globo, the intervention took place “without complications”, encouraging people close to the professional. It is not yet known for sure how his routine will be from now on, although it is common sense that he remains away from his occupations at the club to prioritize health.

Here’s the best news of the day for the flamenguista: Dear Denir’s surgery went well. It was held on Tuesday night, without intercurrences. Now it is time to proceed with the treatment of the tumor. All the energy and strength in this world for him 🙏 — Gabriela Moreira (@gabi_moreira) September 7, 2022

Of his 73 years of life, Denir spent 41 of them working behind the scenes at Flamengo, today as a masseuse. The employee’s longevity in the position was enough for him to win the affection of the other employees, reaching the level of the lawns. No wonder, Gabigol is one of his biggest admirers.

The professional had to be rushed to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro after feeling sick during the exercise of his activity at CT Ninho do Urubu, on Monday (5). Immediately, he underwent tests and had a brain tumor diagnosed, generating a huge commotion among friends and fans.

The other good news for Flamengo supporters could come from inside the four lines in the Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) today. In the first leg, the team thrashed its opponents 4×0 and now can lose by up to three goals difference to advance to the final and face Athletico-PR, which already has its spot guaranteed.