“Me and all the professionals…”

The elimination of the Greatest Champion of Brazil from the 2022 Copa Libertadores was painful for the Palestrina fans. However, among the Alviverde crowd, there was recognition for the delivery of the cast, as well as the work of coach Abel Ferreira. Punctual criticisms were raised, however, most of the dissatisfactions were aimed at the president of the palm treesLeila Pereira.

Early this Wednesday (7), an open letter from the Mancha Verde fans came to light, with heavy criticism about Leila’s posture and management: “From now on, our criticisms are directed at the president who thinks that is a popstar. We are not worried if you came out on Forbes as the 5th richest woman in Brazil, we don’t care about your social media with futile posts. manifesto of the Palestinian uniform.

The letter only criticizes Leila and makes a provocation: “Your Crefisa can give credit, but Torcida can’t.” The game is over for you. Either become President (and hire) or resign and become a popstar, blogger”, reads an excerpt from the letter.

However, in the early evening of this Wednesday, the president was approached by the report of “Estadão” and was asked if the letter brought injustice. Leila was succinct in her position: “As I have been doing since the first day of my term, I will continue to work tirelessly to offer all the necessary support to our players and our coaching staff. I and all the professionals at the club dedicate ourselves daily to doing the best for Palmeiras.”